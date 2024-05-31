Today, HARDY has debuted a brand new single, “JIM BOB.”

The new single is lifted from his new album, Quit!!, which will be released on July 12th via Big Loud Rock. It follows the previously released “ROCKSTAR” — currently climbing at rock radio — “PSYCHO” and title track “QUIT!!.”

“We all know a Jim Bob,” says HARDY.

Listen to “JIM BOB” below and pre-order Quit!! here.

Last week, HARDY, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Outlaw Light Beer took over Hollywood with a very special block party for 3,000 fans. HARDY joined the show to perform six songs live from their outdoor stage in a first since 2019. Check out “ROCKSTAR” live on “Kimmel” here.

HARDY kicked off his U.S. headlining “Quit!! Tour” last night at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. His extensive summer schedule will see headline dates and a slew of summer festival appearances over the next few months, finishing with two back-to-back nights at Red Rocks and a return to his home state of Mississippi for his first ever stadium show; full routing is below.

The new album, recorded with Big Loud’s own hitmaker Joey Moi (Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Nickelback), finds HARDY embracing his rock sound in full force. The album follows two previously released singles — “ROCKSTAR” and “QUIT!!” — and last year’s much lauded, half rock LP, the mockingbird & THE CROW. That album’s latest runaway smash, “TRUCK BED,” just hit #1 on the BillboardCountry Airplay and Mediabase Country charts, marking HARDY’s first solo Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country #1, fifth #1 as an artist and 15th as a songwriter.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

QUIT!! ROCKSTAR GOOD GIRL PHASE (feat. Chad Smith) I DON’T MISS PSYCHO HAPPY HOUR (feat. Knox) JIM BOB WHYBMWL TIME TO BE DEAD SOUL4SALE (feat. Fred Durst) LIVE FOREVER ORPHAN SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)

Tour dates:

May 31—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—St. Louis, MO

June 1—Ruoff Music Center—Noblesville, IN

June 6—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, ON

June 7—Broadview Stage at SPAC—Saratoga Springs, NY

June 8—Dairen Lake Amphitheater—Buffalo, NY

June 9—CMA Fest – Nissan Stadium—Nashville, TN

June 14—PNC Music Pavilion—Charlotte, NC

June 15—Coastal Credit Union Music Park—Raleigh, NC

June 20—PNC Bank Arts Center—Holmdel, NJ

June 21—Xfinity Center—Mansfield, MA

June 22—BankNH Pavilion—Gilford, NH

June 27—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion—Camden, NJ

June 28—Jiffy Lube Live—Bristow, VA

June 29—Country Thunder Bristol—Bristol, TN

July 13—Country Concert—Fort Loramie, OH

July 18—Country Jam—Eau Claire, WI

July 19—Rock The South—Cullman, AL

July 21—Faster Horses—Brooklyn, MI

July 25—Riverbend Music Center—Cincinnati, OH

July 26—Veterans Park – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival—Milwaukee, WI

July 27—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre—Tinley Park, IL

August 4—Watershed Festival—George, WA

August 17—Country Thunder Alberta—Calgary, AB

August 22—Bash on the Bay—Put-in-Bay, OH

September 12—Dudy Noble Field—Starkville, MS