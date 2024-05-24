Today, rising artist Hannah Grae has released two new songs, “New Temptation” and “Aeroplane Jelly.”

Both tracks are fuelled with a contagious thrashy pop punk energy, mixed with the distinctive powerful vocals from Grae. Created with Rob Brinkmann, “New Temptation” and “Aeroplane Jelly” arrive just two days after Hannah completed her sold out and first ever headline show on Wednesday at The Grace in London.

Commenting on the two new releases, Grae says: “‘New Temptation’ was a song I wrote towards the end of creating Nothing Lasts Forever. It initially started with the concept of choosing a path that was so different to what I initially thought I would choose. The concept became way deeper, and I started to compare myself to Alice from Alice in Wonderland. I got curious and followed a path that led me to do things I maybe shouldn’t have done and led me to people I maybe shouldn’t have met. I loved the visual reference of the movie and took that into my writing.

‘Aeroplane Jelly’ is such a ridiculous song, and I loved the freedom that I felt when writing it. It basically looks back on my younger, naive self and almost mocks my oblivion. It’s all done through a character, in my mind an aeroplane, that feels so good and loved when it flies but no one is there to pick up the pieces when it falls. Again, it’s a song that I had fun with and didn’t want to take too seriously.”

Listen to both new songs below.

“New Temptation” and “Aeroplane Jelly” join the tracklist of Hannah’s mini album Nothing Lasts Forever, which she shared earlier this year in March (listen here). Nothing Lasts Forever draws influence from the likes of Courtney Love, Green Day, and Hayley Williams and includes singles”Screw Loose“, “Better Now You’re Gone“, and TikTok viral smash “It Could’ve Been You“.

Having only released her first body of work, Hell Is A Teenage Girl, last year, Hannah Grae has impressed crowds across the UK and Europe with performances at Glastonbury, 2000Trees Festival, The Great Escape, Neighbourhood Weekender, Liverpool Sound City, Focus Wales, Standon Calling Festival, Rock En Seine (Paris), Sziget Festival (Budapest), Mad Cool Festival (Madrid), Pukkelpop Festival (Belgium), Reading & Leeds Festival, and All Points East to name a few.