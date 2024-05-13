Today, rising artist GROOVY has announced that his new EP, Crying In the Club, will be released on May 24th via Defiant Records/Warner Records.

The upcoming EP refines his blend of R&B and Jersey club: GROOVY slows down the club tempo, but keeps the genre’s five-beat pattern and signature sound effects, while applying silky smooth vocals and relatable lyrics on top. Home to “jersey luv” ft. B Jack$, his 2023 viral hit single, Crying In The Club, will loosely follow a narrative about heartbreak and his transition from hopeless romantic to regretful lothario. The EP features guest appearances from Kanii, Vayda, and R2R Moe.

Additionally alongside the EP announcement, GROOVY has shared a heart-wrenching single and music video, “KNO ME.” Produced by frequent collaborator Alejandro, “KNO ME” is an aching confection, layering a mournful string melody and piano arpeggios atop slow-mo club production. GROOVY tells the story of a crumbling relationship built on a bed of lies in which nobody truly knew the other until it was too late. Directed by Keats, the video dramatizes the story, using striking imagery as GROOVY and his lover, Mariah, try and fail to work through their differences, and he responds the only way he knows how: with a sneaky link.

Watch the music video for “KNO ME” below.

The son of a respected Jersey club DJ who finished optometry school before pursuing his musical career, GROOVY is the latest artist to join Steve “Steve-O” Carless’s Defiant Records, full of artists who build bridges between sounds that resonate on either side of the Hudson River. The Union County native first made noise last year with “jersey luv” ft. B Jack$, which became a viral sensation behind a hip-shaking trend that highlights the song’s dramatic tempo change.

Artwork:

Track-listing: