Philadelphia alternative/rock/pop band Grayscale have shared their new heartfelt and deeply moving ballad, “Mum II.”

The new track is a love song written toward Grayscale vocalist Collin Walsh’s mother — with whom he had a particularly difficult relationship with when he was younger. It is the first new song from the band in 2024, and follows their latest single, “Not Afraid to Die,” which was released back in September of 2023.

“My mom and I have had a challenging relationship for a long time for many reasons,” says Walsh. “We didn’t speak for about 5 years at one point in my late teens/early twenties. As I have gotten older, I have felt my youthful anger towards her turn into a mixture of forgiveness, understanding, love, and protectiveness. This song is a follow up to ‘Mum,’ a track on one of our earlier records where the lyrics are about my pain and frustration with her. Many of the lyrics in “Mum II” call back to specific details/imagery of the previous song’s story as well as other Grayscale songs that involve her. I found myself not wanting to play ‘Mum’ live anymore, I think out of an emotional protectiveness and empathy towards what she has been through, her struggles, and her problems. As this feeling grew, I eventually wanted to replace the song with one that reflects how I feel now and how our relationship has grown.”

Listen to “Mum II” below.

This summer, Grayscale will support Boys Like Girls on their East Coast tour kicking off July 16th. Additionally, fans can expect more new music from Grayscale to come this summer.

Tour dates:

7.16 Richmond, VA @ The National w/ Boys Like Girls

7.17 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa w/ Boys Like Girls

7.19 Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse @ The International w/ Boys Like Girls

7.21 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall w/ Boys Like Girls

7.23 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre w/ Boys Like Girls

7.25 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm w/ Boys Like Girls

7.26 North Myrtle Beach, SC @ HOB Myrtle Beach w/ Boys Like Girls

7.27 Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall w/ Boys Like Girls

7.28 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ Boys Like Girls