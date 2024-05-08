Gearing up for a jam-packed summer, Baton Rouge, platinum-certified rap phenomenon Fredo Bang will be embarking on his “Yes, I’m Sad” headlining tour across the United States beginning later this month.

Fredo will kick off the run on May 16th in Orlando, Florida at Celine, and visit markets across the South and Northeast for a month and ultimately wrap up on June 16th in Mobile, Alabama at Soul Kitchen. Support for the tour will come from special guests Kuttem Reese, Yolo Ru, Brimboy TB, and How DBlack Do Dat. Tickets are available here.



With a reputation growing as a showstopping performer and a live favorite, be sure to catch Fredo when he rolls through your town. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Fredo just re-upped and recharged his acclaimed album, Yes, I’m Sad, with the standout Yes, I’m Sad (More Therapy) [Deluxe]. Locked and loaded with new tracks, it has continued to resonate with listeners and critics. He notably kickstarted 2024 with the original Yes, I’m Sad. Beyond reeling in 10 million-plus streams, it earned tastemaker approval as his most acclaimed project to date.

Stay tuned for more news from this rising phenom coming soon.

Tour dates:

5/16 Orlando, FL Celine

5/17 Tampa, FL Club Skye

5/18 Gainesville, FL High Dive

5/21 Dallas, TX Club Dada

5/22 Houston, TX 9PM Club

5/23 Austin, TX Empire Garage

5/24 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

5/25 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

5/26 Springfield, MO Regency

5/28 Sauget, IL Pop’s

5/29 Memphis, TN Growlers

5/30 Nashville, TN Exit In

5/31 Joliet, IL The Forge

6/1 Covington, KY Madison Theater

6/2 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s

6/3 Columbus, OH The Basement

6/4 Pittsburgh, PA Jergel’s

6/5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

6/6 Richmond, VA Ember

6/7 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

6/8 Charlotte, NC The Underground

6/9 Jacksonville, NC Hooligan’s

6/12 Huntsville, AL Forty 7

6/13 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

6/14 Atlanta, GA Believe Music Hall

6/15 New Orleans, LA Republic NOLA

6/16 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen