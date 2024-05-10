Today, multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums have released their brand new single, “No Goodbyes (Friends Forever).”

The single is out now via Elektra, and comes just in time to serve as an uplifting modern graduation anthem. On the track, Fitz and the Tantrums interpolate Vitamin C’s 1999 classic “Graduation (Friends Forever),” which just celebrated its 25th birthday. The nostalgic hook brims with optimism and a reminder, “There’s no goodbyes, just see you later.”

Regarding the song, Fitz and The Tantrums’ frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick shares, “School’s winding down, and summer is upon us. However, we wanted to remind everyone to never say goodbye forever. Those middle school, high school, and college friendships make us who we are. Even if we don’t see those same people every day anymore, we carry those experiences forever. This is our tribute to all of those friends and everything they taught and showed us. We just had to shout out Vitamin C in there and bring it full circle.”

Listen to “Graduation (Friends Forever)” below.

Next up, Fitz And The Tantrums will embark on a massive North American tour alongside O.A.R.. The group will also deliver numerous festival performances and one-off headline shows throughout the summer. The trek kicks off on July 10 in Halifax, NS, visits major markets across North America, and concludes on August 25 in Cleveland, OH. Head here for a complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information.

Tour dates:

July 10, 2024 – Halifax, NS – TD Halifax Jazz Festival 2024

July 12, 2024 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

July 13, 2024 – Montpelier, VT – Do Good Festival 2024

July 14, 2024 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 16, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

July 18, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

July 19, 2024 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage*

July 20, 2024 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*

July 21, 2024 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

July 23, 2024 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

July 25, 2024 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17*

July 26, 2024 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17*

July 27, 2024 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 28, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

July 30, 2024 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

July 31, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

August 02, 2024 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

August 03, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

August 04, 2024 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

August 07, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre*

August 08, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre*

August 09, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

August 10, 2024 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery*

August 12, 2024 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

August 13, 2024 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

August 14, 2024 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA*

August 17, 2024 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

August 18, 2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

August 21, 2024 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

August 22, 2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

August 23, 2024 – Highland Park, IL – Ravina Festival 2024*

August 24, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 25, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion*

*with O.A.R.