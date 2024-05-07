Today, Falling In Reverse have announced hat they will be releasing their new album, Popular Monster, on July 26th via Epitaph Records. It is the first album from the band since 2017’s Coming Home.

Following a string of wildly successful singles, Popular Monster will feature the 2x platinum title-track “Popular Monster,” and the Gold-certified singles “Zombified,” “Voices In My Head,” and “Watching the World Burn.”

Additionally, alongside the announcement of Popular Monster today, Falling In Reverse have shared a brand new single, “Ronald,” which features Tech N9ne and Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible.

Watch the music video for the song below and pre-order Popular Monster here.

Last but not last, Falling In Reverse have announced their plans for a massive headlining tour for this upcoming summer. Produced by Live Nation, it will mark their largest headlining shows to date as they routinely hit 7,000-12,000 capacity venues with support coming from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates. Full routing can be found below.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and artist presales beginning today. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 10th at 10 AM local time here. Citi is the official card of The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 12 PM local time until Thursday, May 9 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

This is the first announced leg of a planned world tour. Additional dates and cities around the world, and their support acts, will be announced soon.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

“Prequel” “Popular Monster” “All My Life” “Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible) “Voices In My Head” “Bad Guy” (Feat. Saraya) “Watch The World Burn” “Trigger Warning” “ZOMBIFIED” “NO FEAR” “Last Resort – Reimagined”

Tour dates:

8/18 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

8/21 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest*

8/22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre*

8/23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

8/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/27 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater*

8/29 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

8/30 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

9/1 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

9/2 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/4 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater^

9/6 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live^

9/7 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

9/9 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion^

9/10 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater^

9/12 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake^

9/13 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center^

9/15 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

9/16 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

9/17 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

9/20 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater^

9/21 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/23 — Denver, CO — The JunkYard^

9/25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

9/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum^

*With Nathan James

^With Jeris Johnson