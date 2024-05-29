With her infectious energy and flirtatious charm, Zoe Ko has quickly become a musical force to be reckoned with. Now the young artist — who recently signed with Big Loud Rock (the rock imprint of Big Loud Records) — has released her newest singe, “Touch Therapy.”

“This song was born out of the most teenage dream night you could imagine,” shares Ko.

“I was seeing a boy in L.A. and one day he drove me around to different outlook points and we eventually ended up at a drive-in movie. Needless to say, I barely remember that movie because I couldn’t see out of the steamy windows of the back of his truck. It rocked my world, and it was so rom com-esque that it changed my life. That’s what spawned my concept for touch therapy. I’m one of the most sex positive and do-it-for-the-plot people you could meet, so this song felt like second nature. It was so fun to make. And shoutout to the boy who rocked my world in the back of his truck in L.A.”

Listen to “Touch Therapy” below.

Ko recently wrapped up a massive U.S. tour with Games We Play and is set to join Sophie Powers for several tour dates in August.

“I can’t even express how incredible it feels to meet and talk to the people who listen to my music,” says Ko. “When I went on tour recently, I finally met fans and heard how much my songs meant to them. It confirmed that my little hobby of writing songs is something way bigger than myself.”

Tour dates:

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, August 3, 2024 – Brick & Mortar – San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – The Lounge at World Café Live – Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, August 8, 2024 – The Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – The Drake Underground – Toronto, ON