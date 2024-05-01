Today, global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced his plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his sophomore album, x.

First up, Sheeran will be releasing x (10th Anniversary Edition) on June 21st — 10 years to the date of its original release. It will be available on multiple formats including an EcoRecord; a new, more ecologically sustainable LP format. Pre-order all formats of ‘x (10th Anniversary Edition)’ here .

Additionally, Sheeran has announced a special, one-off show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with a setlist reflecting his x (Wembley Edition) release from 2015. To help get tickets into the hands of fans, Ed Sheeran is partnering with Seated for the exclusive fan on-sale (register here to be in with a chance of being selected for the opportunity to purchase tickets.)

Registration opened today, May 1st at 9am ET and will close on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:59pm ET. The exclusive, general on-sale, powered by Seated, will begin for the selected fans on Monday, May 6th at 10:00am ET via Ticketmaster.

x, Sheeran’s second album, released in 2014 – was the catalyst behind his global ascent. The album has now exceeded 22 million global sales and generated hit singles, “Don’t,” “Sing,” “Photograph” and the timeless, diamond-selling and multiple GRAMMY-winning global hit, “Thinking Out Loud”. Outside of the original tracklisting, nine bonus tracks will feature on the individual formats of the anniversary editions, all of which have never been released on vinyl, including “I See Fire” and “All of the Stars,” from the films, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Fault In Our Stars, respectively.

x (10th Anniversary Edition) Track-listing:

One I’m A Mess Sing Don’t Nina Photograph Bloodstream Tenerife Sea Runaway The Man Thinking Out Loud Afire Love

Bonus Tracks: