Today, alt-rock band Dexter and the Moonrocks have released their newest single, “Sad In Carolina” via Severance Records, the independent, modern rock label based in Nashville and a division of Big Loud Rock.

“Sad In Carolina” was produced by Ryan Hewitt (Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, Red Hot Chili Peppers), and also finds Dexter and The Moonrocks bring their underground rock roots to the mainstage with their new track as they continue to showcase their artistic evolution and lyrical depth with each release.

“Sad In Carolina” starts with a clean, captivating guitar intro, drawing listeners into this world before it drives right into a powerful and anthemic chorus. This melodic earworm is paired with a sharp narrative that states fear of broken communication, abandonment, and the insecurity of feeling undervalued with a distance preventing its rectification. With its straightforward arrangement, the song allows the raw emotion of the lyrics to shine, creating an experience that’s both relatable and surprisingly uplifting.

Listen to “Sad In Carolina” below.

Hailing from Abilene, Texas and rooted in Southern alt / alt-rock, Dexter and The Moonrocks are a sub-genre all their own. Creating a distinct, fan-labeled “Western Space Grunge” sound, the self-proclaimed “sad space cowboys” solidify Cowboy doesn’t always have to mean Country. Pulling inspiration from artists ranging from Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Foo Fighters to Tyler Childers and Whiskey Myers, Dexter and The Moonrocks have found a distinct niche and quickly piquing the interest of fans with their edgy take on Southern rock.

This bubbling underground alt-rock band is quickly amassing real-life fans as they have been hitting the road, touring across the US since early last year. They’ll be continuing their live performances through July 27th in Seattle, WA, and stopping by major cities including Atlanta, Nashville, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Portland and more.

Tour dates:

May 3 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Late Night Show

May 4 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

May 18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

June 6 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

June 7 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

June 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

June 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at The Intersection

June 14 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

June 15 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

June 16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

June 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Music Hall

June 29 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall

July 11 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre Tempe

July 12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Vermont Hollywood

July 18 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium

July 19 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

July 20 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

July 26 – Portland, OR – Dantes

July 27 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

September 22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

September 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival