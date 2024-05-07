Texas alternative/rock group Culture Wars have announced that they will be releasing their brand new single, “Heaven,” later this month on May 30th.

“Heaven” will be the first piece of new music from Culture Wars since their 2021 EP, teche. With “Heaven,” the band take what is a straight-up rock and put it through the lens of the pop and R&B style production that is loved by the band’s own Caleb Contreras, who’s credits include THEY and Kacey Musgraves.

“It became a daily ritual. I would wake up, walk the long way down Bondi Beach to get coffee and breakfast, come back to my rental unit, and log onto Zoom to begin writing with Caleb,” shares frontman Alex Dugan. “For me it was 10am, but for him it was nighttime. ‘Heaven’ was written in two parts, the verse in Bondi, and the chorus after I had moved units to Edgecliff.”

He continues: “I was living in Sydney by myself for about a year, chasing a girl that I was in love with (and still am). Finding my way in Sydney knowing no one else, writing an album that didn’t exist yet, and thus meaning quite literally ‘All I have is your love’.”

Pre-save “Heaven” here.

Culture Wars initially built a following through word-of-mouth and energetic live performances. “Leave Me Alone,” featured on the GRAMMY-nominated Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack, enjoyed an organic boost from mega-influencers such as Bella Poarch, Nessa Barrett, and Sienna Mae and became Culture Wars’ first Top 30 Alternative Rock hit. Follow ups like “Faith” and “Lose Money” blew up on streaming services, garnering support from Spotify’s New Alt and New Noise as well as Apple’s Alt Ctrl and New Rock and contributing to the group’s widening audience.

The sound Culture Wars developed blends the most vital rock and alternative music elements, earnestly emphasizing actual guitars. They make honest, expertly crafted, ambitious rock music built to resonate with a diverse audience.

Fans can look forward to more soon as Culture Wars prepares to release their debut full-length album. Stay tuned for more information here.