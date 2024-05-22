Still in need of tickets to next weekend’s Breakaway Festival in Columbus, Ohio? Substream has you covered!

We are thrilled to be teaming up with Breakaway to give away 2 pairs of tickets that will get you into the festival for all of next weekend’s festivities! The locked and loaded lineup includes John Summit, Kaskade, Two Friends, Tiësto, and many more.

To enter, the rules are simple:

Follow @substreammagazine on Instagram

Share this post to your story

Tag a friend you’d bring with you!

The contest will run until May 28th, and two winner’s will be notified through Instagram and each receive their pair of tickets to Breakaway!

Hosted by Bobby Hendrickson, the festival will be held at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 31st through June 1st and feature performances by John Summit, Kaskade, Tiësto, Two Friends, ACRAZE, Austin Millz, Bob Moses DJ Set, Cassian, Claptone b2b Dombresky, Dave Summer, Dr. Fresch, Habstrakt, it’s murph, Jessica Audiffred, Nala, Nora En Pure, OddKidOut, OMNOM, PEEKABOO, Triveca, Wenzday and zuezeu. A pillar of Breakaway’s culture champions supporting locals, and in doing so, they’ve invited Kansas City locals BAXTER, Sons and Vodenik to the lineup.

2024 is the biggest year yet for the nation’s largest multi-city festival which has expanded into 3 new markets. The year’s season kicks off with their newest event ‘Breakaway Tampa’ (April 26-27), before traveling to Charlotte for ‘Another World’ (May 3-4), Ohio (May 31 – June 1), Kansas City (June 14-15), their second new market, Minnesota (June 28-29), Michigan (August 16-17), Mass (September 6-7), Charlotte (September 27-28), their third new market, Nashville (October 11-12) and ending with Bay Area (October 25-26).