Today, Charly Bliss have shared their new song, “Calling You Out.” It’s the newest single from their upcoming album, FOREVER, which will be out on August 16th via Lucky Number.

The release of the single comes alongside an Adam Kolodny-directed music video which was inspired by the Beastie Boys “Shake Your Rump” music video from 1989 and Wong Kar-wai’s 1995 film Fallen Angels.

“Falling in love with someone wonderful, I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullshit that was part of all my previous relationships – namely jealousy,” Eva Hendricks of Charly Bliss explains. “I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself, I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch.”

Listen to “Calling You Out” below and pre-order FOREVER here.

Additionally, Charly Bliss has announced a headline tour in the fall. Tickets are available tomorrow, Friday May 31st at 10am local time via the band’s website. All dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Tragic Calling You Out Back There Now Nineteen In Your Bed I’m Not Dead How Do You Do It I Don’t Know Anything Here Comes The Darkness Waiting For You Easy To Love You Last First Kiss