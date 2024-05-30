Today, Charly Bliss have shared their new song, “Calling You Out.” It’s the newest single from their upcoming album, FOREVER, which will be out on August 16th via Lucky Number.

The release of the single comes alongside an Adam Kolodny-directed music video which was inspired by the Beastie Boys “Shake Your Rump” music video from 1989 and Wong Kar-wai’s 1995 film Fallen Angels.

Falling in love with someone wonderful, I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullshit that was part of all my previous relationships – namely jealousy,” Eva Hendricks of Charly Bliss explains. “I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself, I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch.”

Listen to “Calling You Out” below and pre-order FOREVER here.

Additionally, Charly Bliss has announced a headline tour in the fall. Tickets are available tomorrow, Friday May 31st at 10am local time via the band’s website. All dates below.

Artwork:

Charly Bliss artwork

Track-listing:

  1. Tragic
  2. Calling You Out
  3. Back There Now
  4. Nineteen
  5. In Your Bed
  6. I’m Not Dead
  7. How Do You Do It
  8. I Don’t Know Anything
  9. Here Comes The Darkness
  10. Waiting For You
  11. Easy To Love You
  12. Last First Kiss
Tour dates:Sept 5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept 6 – Cambridge, MA @ Royale

Sept 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept 11 –  Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Sept 12 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

Sept 13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sept 14 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Sept 17 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sept 18 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Sept 20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Sept 23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Sept 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sept 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Sept 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Sept 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Oct 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 4 – Austin, TX @ Parish

Oct 5 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Oct 8 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

 