Today, Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce has shared a new single, “fault line.” The single serves as the final preview off her upcoming album, hummingbird, which will be released on June 7th via Big Machine Records.

A self-proclaimed country music purist, the musical sensibilities from Pearce are on full display with “fault line,” delivering traditional country groove and lyrics that she wrote alongside Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds.

“Some of my favorite songs were in the era of Tammy Wynette and George Jones,” said Pearce. “‘fault line’ is my take on writing one of those classic, ‘I’m gonna rip your head off’country songs. The playful angst in this song makes it one of my favorite moments on the record.”



Pearce also released the song’s accompanying video today, the latest in her “through the lens” series. Watch the video below and pre-order hummingbird here.

Produced by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, hummingbird marks he debut as a co-producer and fully represents her new musical chapter as she fully leans into her authentic country sound encompassed by the symbolism of the hummingbird, representing the album’s themes of growth, humility, understanding, playfulness, and optimism.

Discussing her inspirations for the hummingbird album, Pearce previously shared, “I have lived a lot of life in the last few years. Entering a new decade has brought a lot of maturity, growth, heartache, and healing. I am still a work in progress, but these songs represent my honesty, playfulness, and openness to keep growing.”

The full album track list is below which includes Pearce’s GRAMMY-nominated, Top 15-and-rising, GOLD-certified single “we don’t fight anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton, as well as the recently released “my place” and “hummingbird.”

North American fans can catch Pearce on the road as direct support for all dates of Tim McGraw’s 2024 Standing Room Only arena tour, and on the Nissan Stadium Main Stage at CMA Fest on June 9 in Nashville, TN. International fans can see Pearce on her upcoming headlining hummingbird 2025 uk/eu tour, kicking off February 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. The 14-city tour includes stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and more before concluding on February 28 in Dublin.

Artwork:

Track-listing: