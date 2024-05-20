Today, Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, Bon Jovi have shared a new single and lyric video, “Living Proof.” The sing is lifted from the upcoming 16th studio album from the group, Forever, which will be out on June 7th via Island Records.

“Living Proof” comes on the heels of the album’s blockbuster lead single, “legendary,” which garnered critical acclaim immediately upon its release back in March. Notably, it vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and #2 on the Rock Digital Song Sales Chart in addition to climbing to the Top 20 at Adult Pop Airplay Chart. Heading Top 10 at Adult Contemporary Chart. It has amassed north of 8.2 million streams and counting as well as 3.5 million YouTube views on the music video.

Listen to “Living Proof” now below.

Forever is now available for pre-order where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Artwork:

Track-listing: