Upping the ante, NC representative Big YBA unloads the Deluxe edition of his most recent album the Definition of Living. Featuring five new tracks including “New York,” “For Your Love,” “Rap Assassin,” “Rebellious,” and “Cut ‘Em Off,” which was premiered by way of popular live performance platform Off The Curb, the enhanced body of work accents the original flawlessly.

Three months removed from his “Swag Surfin'” sampling collaboration “Hypnotic” featuring Rich The Kid signee SetitOff83 and the strategic seeding of LP standouts “30, “Rookie, “Lord Forgive Me,” “Venting Session,” “Mercy,” and “DOA,” the now 20 track collection of songs includes a lone guest appearance from GetRichZay while production duties are handled by Jozzex, KH Beatz, Maineestreamm, Prod No Heart, and Trippy XVI.

Raised in Durham, Big YBA is rapidly emerging as one of the most electrifying young artists from the Carolinas. With a brand built on authenticity, his versatility and melodic sound have allowed him to break through the industry release after release. Determined to experience success outside of his hometown, he views his personal and professional growth as motivation for listeners with similar ambitions.

Stream the Definition of Living (Deluxe) via Nu Nation / Vydia as well as watch his Off The Curb performance visual for “Cut ‘Em Off” after the jump.