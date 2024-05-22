Today, New York-based rock band Been Stellar have released their newest single, “Pumpkin.” The song is lifted from their new album, Scream From New York, NY, which will be released on June 21st via Dirty Hit.

“This song is somewhat of a sonic departure for us — it’s definitely more subdued,” says lead singer Sam Slocum. “There was a point when we weren’t totally sure it would make it onto the album because of that. It had existed in many forms, but it wasn’t until the last month leading up to recording when each part fell into place. Oddly, the lyrics remained the same from the very beginning. They stemmed from a visual I had: an apartment light shining through its windows out onto a street at night. I imagined the people inside the apartment crossing back and forth in front of the window. From there, the lyrics I wrote formed a vignette of the people in the apartment, sharing a space together. I described several shared, intimate moments from my own life— I wanted to get as specific as I could.”

Listen to “Pumpkin” below and pre-order Scream From New York, NY here.

Been Stellar have spent the spring on a major European tour supporting The 1975 and are currently out on their own sold out headlining UK tour which included stops at The Great Escape and London Calling last week. They’ll return to the states for their Lollapalooza debut, ahead of their North American tour supporting Fontaines D.C. before returning to the UK and Europe for an extensive headline run. Stops this fall include the Palladium in Los Angeles on September 26th, the Salt Shed in Chicago on October 9th and the Paramount Theatre in Brooklyn on October 15th and 16th.

Below you can find all of the album details and confirmed tour dates for Been Stellar.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Start Again Passing Judgment Pumpkin Scream From New York, NY Sweet Can’t Look Away Shimmer Takedown All In One I Have The Answer

Been Stellar Tour Dates:

May 22 – Manchester, UK @ YES (basement)

May 23 – London, UK @ The Lexington

July 26 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Fest

July 27 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Fest

July 28 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

August 1-4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Sep 20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

Sep 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

Sep 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

Sep 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

Sep 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

Sep 27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

Sep 28 – Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater *

Sep 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

Oct 2 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Oct 4 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater *

Oct 5 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

Oct 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Oct 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

Oct 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Oct 11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Oct 12 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

Oct 13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

Oct 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount * (SOLD OUT)

Oct 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

Oct 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club * (SOLD OUT)

Oct 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Oct 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Nov 3 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Nov 4 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

Nov 6 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

Nov 7 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Nov 9 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy

Nov 10 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

Nov 11 – Munich, DE @ Orangehouse

Nov 13 – Milan, IT @ Bellezza

Nov 14 – Zurich, SW @ Exil

Nov 16 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

Nov 17 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Nov 19 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Nov 21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 3

Nov 22 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

Nov 24 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

Nov 25 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Nov 26 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

Nov 28 – London, UK @ Scala

Nov 30 – Dublin, IR @ The Workman’s Club

Dec 1 – Galway, IR @ Roisin Dubh

Dec 2 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

* supporting Fontaines D.C.