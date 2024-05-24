2x BRIT Award-winner Becky Hill has shared her most personal song to-date, “True Colours,” which features Self Esteem. Her new album, Believe Me Now?, will be out on May 31st via Astralwerks.

For Hill, what makes “True Colours” so personal is it’s first-hand recollection of experiencing a sexual assault by somebody you trust and your friends not believing you. She has translated that into a song which simmers with empowerment, defiance, and self-care. But this isn’t a song of being a victim: it’s an uplifting anthem that Hill hopes will encourage other women to speak out against sexual assault.

Then, Hill invited Self Esteem to perform on the track, as the two women share similar beliefs and agendas, and are fans of each other’s work.

“I didn’t want it to be emotional and I didn’t want it to be angry – I’ve had years of therapy to examine that anger and not allow it to inform me, who I am,” Hill shares. “Self Esteem is an artist I’ve been a huge fan of for the longest time so I’m super excited to have her on the track as I think the song resonates for both of us. It’s also the first track on the album so you really get a taste of what is to come. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Self Esteem adds, “As a huge fan of Becky it was an honour to hop on such an important track. We share a desire to turn these negative experiences into one of teaching and catharsis. ‘True Colours’ is another opportunity for both.”

Listen to “True Colours” below and pre-order Believe Me Now? here.

“True Colours” is indicative of the soaring honesty that pulsates throughout Believe Me Now?, which is by far the most personal and authentic work to date from Hill. Covering experiences spanning love to loneliness, from life-affirming bonds to betrayal, it’s an ambitious album in which she dares to reveal snapshots from her own story. Bolstered by an array of top tier collaborators, it’s a set which is informed by her lifelong dedication to dance music culture while maintaining the instant appeal that has generated six UK Top 10 hits and seven US Dance Radio #1 smashes.

Having started with dates in Australia and New Zealand before she completed her first Europeanheadline tour, 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest ever year of touring for Hill. Radio 1’s Big Weekend gets her summer festival schedule underway later this month. Several shows during her UK arena headline tour in October have already sold-out months in advance, while November brings another landmark live moment as she plays her biggest US venues so far. Becky’s upcoming shows are listed below, please see here for remaining tickets:

True Colours with Self Esteem Darkest Hour Outside Of Love Never Be Alone with Sonny Fodera Multiply Swim Man Of My Dreams Linger Lonely Again Side Effects with Lewis Thompson Back Around Keep Holding On One Track Mind with Rileasa Disconnect with Chase & Status Right Here

Tour dates:

MAY

24th – UK, Luton, Radio 1’s Big Weekend

JUNE

1st – UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)

8th – UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)

13th – UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14th – Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park

15th – UK, Belfast, Belsonic

23rd – Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival

JULY

6th – Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love

12th – UK, Derby, Summer Sessions

18th – Canada, Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre

19th – USA, Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party

20th – USA, Portland, Wonder Ballroom

29th – UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)

30th – UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)

31st – UK, London, Heaven (album release show)

AUGUST

9th – UK, Newmarket, Racecourse

10th – UK, Newquay, Boardmasters

11th – Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival

15th – Malta, Summer Daze

16th – UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival

18th – UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23rd – UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)

24th – UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series

25th – UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29th – UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30th – UK, Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus

31st – UK, Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

12th – UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

18th – UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19th – UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20th – UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

22nd – UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24th – UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

7th – USA, San Diego, Music Box

8th – USA, Los Angeles, The Novo

9th – USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

10th – USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

13th – USA, Denver, Meow Wolf

15th – USA, Austin, Emo’s

16th – USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory

19th – USA, Chicago, Park West

21st – Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)

22nd – Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD

23rd – USA, New York, Terminal 5