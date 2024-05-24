2x BRIT Award-winner Becky Hill has shared her most personal song to-date, “True Colours,” which features Self Esteem. Her new album, Believe Me Now?, will be out on May 31st via Astralwerks.
For Hill, what makes “True Colours” so personal is it’s first-hand recollection of experiencing a sexual assault by somebody you trust and your friends not believing you. She has translated that into a song which simmers with empowerment, defiance, and self-care. But this isn’t a song of being a victim: it’s an uplifting anthem that Hill hopes will encourage other women to speak out against sexual assault.
Then, Hill invited Self Esteem to perform on the track, as the two women share similar beliefs and agendas, and are fans of each other’s work.
“I didn’t want it to be emotional and I didn’t want it to be angry – I’ve had years of therapy to examine that anger and not allow it to inform me, who I am,” Hill shares. “Self Esteem is an artist I’ve been a huge fan of for the longest time so I’m super excited to have her on the track as I think the song resonates for both of us. It’s also the first track on the album so you really get a taste of what is to come. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”
Self Esteem adds, “As a huge fan of Becky it was an honour to hop on such an important track. We share a desire to turn these negative experiences into one of teaching and catharsis. ‘True Colours’ is another opportunity for both.”
Listen to “True Colours” below and pre-order Believe Me Now? here.
“True Colours” is indicative of the soaring honesty that pulsates throughout Believe Me Now?, which is by far the most personal and authentic work to date from Hill. Covering experiences spanning love to loneliness, from life-affirming bonds to betrayal, it’s an ambitious album in which she dares to reveal snapshots from her own story. Bolstered by an array of top tier collaborators, it’s a set which is informed by her lifelong dedication to dance music culture while maintaining the instant appeal that has generated six UK Top 10 hits and seven US Dance Radio #1 smashes.
Having started with dates in Australia and New Zealand before she completed her first Europeanheadline tour, 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest ever year of touring for Hill. Radio 1’s Big Weekend gets her summer festival schedule underway later this month. Several shows during her UK arena headline tour in October have already sold-out months in advance, while November brings another landmark live moment as she plays her biggest US venues so far. Becky’s upcoming shows are listed below, please see here for remaining tickets:
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- True Colours with Self Esteem
- Darkest Hour
- Outside Of Love
- Never Be Alone with Sonny Fodera
- Multiply
- Swim
- Man Of My Dreams
- Linger
- Lonely Again
- Side Effects with Lewis Thompson
- Back Around
- Keep Holding On
- One Track Mind with Rileasa
- Disconnect with Chase & Status
- Right Here
Tour dates:
MAY
24th – UK, Luton, Radio 1’s Big Weekend
JUNE
1st – UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)
8th – UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)
13th – UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest
14th – Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park
15th – UK, Belfast, Belsonic
23rd – Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival
JULY
6th – Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love
12th – UK, Derby, Summer Sessions
18th – Canada, Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre
19th – USA, Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party
20th – USA, Portland, Wonder Ballroom
29th – UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)
30th – UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)
31st – UK, London, Heaven (album release show)
AUGUST
9th – UK, Newmarket, Racecourse
10th – UK, Newquay, Boardmasters
11th – Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival
15th – Malta, Summer Daze
16th – UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival
18th – UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions
23rd – UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)
24th – UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series
25th – UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
29th – UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
30th – UK, Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus
31st – UK, Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)
OCTOBER
12th – UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
13th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
15th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16th – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
18th – UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
19th – UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
20th – UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)
22nd – UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
24th – UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)
NOVEMBER
7th – USA, San Diego, Music Box
8th – USA, Los Angeles, The Novo
9th – USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
10th – USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
13th – USA, Denver, Meow Wolf
15th – USA, Austin, Emo’s
16th – USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory
19th – USA, Chicago, Park West
21st – Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)
22nd – Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD
23rd – USA, New York, Terminal 5