Today, 2x-BRIT Award-winner Becky Hill has shared her new single, “Right Here.” The single is lifted from her upcoming album, Believe Me Now?, which will be out on May 31st via Astralwerks.

“Right Here” is the second collaboration between Hill and producers Chase & Status, following “Disconnect” which shot to #6 on the UK Official Singles Chart where it spent 6 weeks in the Top 10 as it reached Platinum certification. Other tracks released from the Believe Me Now? include the “Side Effects” with Lewis Thompson, “Never Be Alone” featuring Sonny Fodera (which just hit #1 at US Dance Radio this past week) and her current hit, “Outside Of Love.”

“Right Here” further provides the chemistry between Hill and Chase & Status, as her commanding vocal maximises anticipation before the duo’s incendiary beats fuel its propulsive burst of energy. Once again affirming Becky’s status at the forefront of the UK dance scene, “Right Here” further parades her arena-filling, chart-topping stature with an addictive and larger-than-life hook.

Listen to “Right Here” below and pre-order Believe Me Now? here.

Believe Me Now? is an album in which Hill’s life-long passion for dance shines with utmost credibility, while empowering lyrics spanning love to loneliness provide a relatability born from her own experiences. Its range of top tier collaborators, current stars, next wave artists, iconic figures and go-to co-writers is indicative of its ambition: see Chase & Status, Jax Jones, Karen Poole, Franky Wah, Lauren Aquilina, Lewis Thompson, Mark Ralph, Maur, MJ Cole, MNEK, PARISI, Rileasa, Self Esteem, Toddla T and Sonny Fodera. And under Becky’s direction, those talents have created dance music that is built for the biggest of stages.

Hill recently announced details of a series of intimate acoustic album release shows in Kingston, Southampton, Birmingham, and Leeds which are all now sold-out.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

True Colours with Self Esteem Darkest Hour Outside Of Love Never Be Alone with Sonny Fodera Multiply Swim Man Of My Dreams Linger Lonely Again Side Effects with Lewis Thompson Back Around Keep Holding On One Track Mind with Rileasa Disconnect with Chase & Status Right Here

Tour Dates:

NORTH AMERICA

JULY

18 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre

19 – Seattle, WA, Capitol Hill Block Party

20 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

NOVEMBER

7 – San Diego, CA, Music Box

8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

9 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

10 – Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

13 – Denver, CO, Meow Wolf

15 – Austin, TX, Emo’s

16 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory

19 – Chicago, IL, Park West

21 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club

22 – Montreal, QC, Studio TD

23 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

UK & IRELAND

MAY

13th – UK, Kingston, Pryzm (acoustic album release shows)

14th – UK, Southampton, The 1865 (acoustic album release show)

24th – UK, Luton, Radio 1’s Big Weekend

JUNE

1st – UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)

8th – UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)

13th – UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14th – Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park

15th – UK, Belfast, Belsonic

23rd – Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival

JULY

6th – Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love

12th – UK, Derby, Summer Sessions

29th – UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)

30th – UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)

AUGUST

9th – UK, Newmarket, Racecourse

10th – UK, Newquay, Boardmasters

11th – Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival

16th – UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival

18th – UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23rd – UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)

24th – UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series

25th – UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29th – UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30th – UK, Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus

31st – UK, Margate, Dreamland

OCTOBER

12th – UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

18th – UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19th – UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20th – UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

22nd – UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24th – UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley