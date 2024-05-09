Today, critically-acclaimed indie/pop icon beabadoobee has released her brand new single and video, “Take A Bite.”

Additionally, beabadoobee has announced that she will be releasing her new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, on August 16th via Dirty Hit. The record is deeply self-assured of glorious pop and rock, finding beabadoobee pushing herself to develop and explore new frontiers of vulnerability, both in her storytelling and her relationship with herself.

“Take A Bite” is an impressive tease of what’s to come in This Is How Tomorrow Moves, with a cascade of taut guitars and soft vocals indulges the desire for chaos despite the self-awareness of bringing prior negative cycles into something new. The song’s release comes alongside a slick Jake Erland-directed music video, one that cinematically blends the calm and chaos of a recurring dream sequence which stars beabadoobee herself.

Watch the music video for “Take a Bite” below and pre-order This Is How Tomorrow Moves here.

Produced by legendary producer Rick Rubin, This Is How Tomorrow Moves swaps beabadoobee’s bedroom for Rick’s infamous Shangri-La studio in Malibu and stands as a testament to her artistic evolution and resilience, marking a significant milestone in her career and a step up to a new level in her abilities as a songwriter.

“It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living,” shares beabadoobee on the new single. “It’s finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So, I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

This Is How Tomorrow Moves captures a journey through confidence and introspection, with themes of self-acceptance and personal growth woven throughout, in parts a love letter to her younger self and all that she’s been through while also taking the reins on the next stage of her life. “I love this album,” beabadoobee shares. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” beabadoobee adds, “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

Tour dates:

May 26 – BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend – Luton, UK

August 18 – All Points East – London, UK

August 23 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

August 25 – Reading Festival – Reading, UK