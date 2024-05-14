UK alt/rockers Basement have announced that they will returning to the U.S. for a headlining run for the first time in five years.

The handful of headlining shows will take place this fall alongside their 2024 festival appearances, culminating with performances at the When We Were Young Festival. Basement will be joined on select dates by a veritable who’s who of modern guitar music greats, including Narrow Head, Ovlov, Snooper, Milly, and more.

Tickets for all of the shows will go on-sale this Friday here.

Basement helped shape the world of punk in the 2010s with landmark albums like 2012’s Colourmeinkindness and 2016’s Promise Everything, and their songs have proven to be just as enduring as the sound they helped pioneer. Drawing equally from ’90s alternative and classic emo, the band have been instrumental in drawing a line from punk and post-hardcore to shoegaze, grunge, and more.

The 2024 dates for Basement are the perfect opportunity to be reminded of what makes the band so special and prepare for their next chapter.

Tour dates:

06/29 Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

09/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall !

09/28 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner !

09/29 New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

10/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium +

10/19 Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/20 Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

# w/ Narrow Head, Snooper

! w/ Narrow Head, Ovlov, Snooper

* w/ Ovlov, Snooper

+ w/ No Pressure, Milly, Big Boy