Today, Badflower have announced their 2024 “No Place Like Home Tour,” which will take place across the U.S. this fall.

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, Badflower will kick off the 29-date run on Tuesday, September 3rd in Dallas, Texas and stop in Houston, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, October 22nd in Nashville, Tennessee. Special guests Missio will join on all dates with Slothrust joining on select shows.

Tickets began with various presages today, with general on-sale kicking off this Friday, May 27th at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, fans can head here.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Tue Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues ^

Wed Sep 04 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

Fri Sep 06 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City ^

Sat Sep 07 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues ^

Sun Sep 08 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution ^

Tue Sep 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle ^

Wed Sep 11 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

Fri Sep 13 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

Sat Sep 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

Sun Sep 15 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston ^

Mon Sep 16 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza ^

Wed Sep 18 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue ^

Fri Sep 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus *

Sat Sep 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

Tue Sep 24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ^

Fri Sep 27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

Sat Sep 28 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note ^

Sun Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

Tue Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Thu Oct 03 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^

Sat Oct 05 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre ^

Sun Oct 06 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Mon Oct 07 – Seattle, WA – Neptune ^

Thu Oct 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex ^

Fri Oct 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^

Wed Oct 16 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater ^

Fri Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater ^

Sat Oct 19 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

Tue Oct 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

^ Slothrust and Missio

* Missio only