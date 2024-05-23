Atlanta’s party metal core innovators ATTILA have released a brand new, heavy single “New Devil,” which features Dickie Allen.

“New Devil” finds ATTILA calling back to their early releases as it combines near-obnoxious beatdowns, thrash-inspired riffs, signature vocals from Fronz that combine rapping and screaming.

Speaking on the release of their new track, ATTILA frontman, Chris ‘Fronz’ Fronzak shares, “‘New Devil’ is Attila showing respect to our roots. We grew up listening to heavy music, creating heavy music, and we will continue making heavy music. Lyrically the song is paying homage to our earlier works of art with a lot of references to our older songs. We wanted to make something heavy and it turned out absolutely gross.”

Watch the accompanying visualizer for “New Devil” below.

“New Devil” feat. Dickie Allen continues to usher in a new era of ATTILA. It began in April of 2023 with the release of “Bite Your Tongue” which shocked ATTILA fans around the world with the surprise addition of clean vocals from Fronz for the first time ever on one of the band’s tracks. Three further stand-alone singles then followed – “Mia Goth“, “FU4EVR” and, most recently, “Timebomb“. Between them, the 3 new singles have racked up 10.8 million streams on Spotify alone and 790,000 YouTubeviews.

These new tracks showcase a new direction for ATTILA, maintaining the band’s signature blend of metalcore, nu metal and deathcore whilst also adding new layers of melodic finesse and instrumental technicality. Proving that even after 15 years, they are still one of the most innovative and prolific forces in the genre. The band recently sat down with longtime journalist Ryan J. Downey for a candid look at the ATILLA story thus-far. Watch episode 1 of the interview here or by watching below.

Speaking on the interview series, the band share “Our interview with Ryan Downey is an opportunity for our fans (or non-fans) to see a completely real and organic side of Attila. There are no gimmicks and no bullshit. Just real stories of our personal lives and how Attila came to be. If you appreciate shit that is 100% raw and real then you will enjoy this interview.”

ATTILA are currently wrapping up the last few dates of the US leg of their Angels and Villains tour with co-headliners, Born Of Osiris with special guests Traitors, Extortionist and Not Enough Space. They will then embark on a headline run with Traitors, Not Enough Space and Notions in the run up to there appearance at SoWhat?! Festival Tickets for all dates are available here.

BORN OF OSIRIS & ATTILA

THE ANGELS & VILLAINS TOUR 2024

Special Guests:

Traitors, Extortionist and Not Enough Space

05.23.24 Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theater

05.24.24 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

05.25.24 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

05.26.24 Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

The Road To SoWhat Dates

Tuesday, May 28 – Revival Music Hall – Peoria, IL

Wednesday, May 29 – Lefty’s – Des Moines, IA

Thursday, May 30 – The Regency – Springfield, MO

Friday, May 31 – The Vanguard – Tulsa, OK

Saturday, June 1 – Growlers – Memphis, TN

Sunday, June 2 – So What?! – Fort Worth, TX