British-rock band Asking Alexandria have just announced the second leg of their highly successful “All My Friends’ U.S. headlining tour.
Once again produced by Live Nation, Asking Alexandria will kick off the tour on Thursday, September 24th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and make stops in Chicago, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, November 2nd in Chico, California.
Asking Alexandria will be joined by returning special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive, alongside opening act Archers. General on-sale for tickets will begin this Friday, May 31st at 10am local time here.
Tour dates:
9/24 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
9/25 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club – The Rave Hall #
9/27 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
9/28 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #
9/29 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
10/1 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago
10/2 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/4 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/5 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland
10/6 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/8 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/9 Portland, ME @ Aura
10/11 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
10/12 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/15 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Piedmont Hall
10/16 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/18 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
10/19 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^
10/20 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
10/22 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #
10/23 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom #
10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/26 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson
10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/30 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
11/1 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/2 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater #
^ no Memphis Mayfire
* no Archers
# non Live Nation date