British-rock band Asking Alexandria have just announced the second leg of their highly successful “All My Friends’ U.S. headlining tour.

Once again produced by Live Nation, Asking Alexandria will kick off the tour on Thursday, September 24th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and make stops in Chicago, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, November 2nd in Chico, California.

Asking Alexandria will be joined by returning special guests Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive, alongside opening act Archers. General on-sale for tickets will begin this Friday, May 31st at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

9/24 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

9/25 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club – The Rave Hall #

9/27 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

9/28 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

9/29 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

10/1 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago

10/2 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/4 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/5 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland

10/6 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/8 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/9 Portland, ME @ Aura

10/11 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

10/12 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

10/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/15 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex – Piedmont Hall

10/16 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/18 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

10/19 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

10/20 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

10/22 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

10/23 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom #

10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

10/26 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson

10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/30 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

11/1 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/2 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater #

^ no Memphis Mayfire

* no Archers

# non Live Nation date