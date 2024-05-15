It has been announced that Craft Recordings will be teaming up with AFI to reissue their album, Black Sails in the Sunset, on vinyl for its 25th anniversary.

Originally released on May 18th, 1999, Black Sails in the Sunset marked the first release from AFI to feature their current lineup. Available July 19th, this reissued and expanded edition features fan favorites “Malleus Maleficarum,” “Porphyria” and “The Prayer Position,” plus three bonus tracks: the previously unreleased “Weight of Words,” rarity “Who Knew?” (originally issued as a Japanese B-side) and the vinyl-exclusive “Lower It.”

In addition to a wide Neon Orange pressing, fans can also find several limited color variants of Black Sails in the Sunset, including a “Sunspot” variant (available exclusively through the AFI official store), “Tropical Sunset” (via Craft Recordings/Nitro Records) and “Oriole” (Revolver). Click here to pre-order the album today.

Track Listing:

Side A:

Strength Through Wounding Porphyria Exsanguination Malleus Maleficarum Narrative Of Soul Against Soul Clove Smoke Catharsis The Prayer Position No Poetic Device

Side B:

Weathered Tome The Last Kiss At A Glance God Called In Sick Today Midnight Sun* Lower It** Who Knew?** Weight Of Words***

* Previous hidden track

** Bonus track

*** Previously unreleased

Tour dates:

7/26: Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/27: Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

7/30: West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/2: Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/3: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/6: Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/7: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/9: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/10: Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/12: Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

8/14: Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/15: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/17: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

8/18: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/20: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/21: Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

8/23: West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

8/24: Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29: The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/30: Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/1: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/4: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre