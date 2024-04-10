Fast-rising UK-rock band Wunderhorse have returned with their newest single “Midas,” which is out now via Communion/Mick Music. It is the first piece of new music from the band since their 2022 debut album, Cub.

Clocking in at just two minutes long, “Midas” doesn’t so much announce the return of the lauded young band, but kicks open the door and shouts it in the faces of those present. Frontman Jacob Slater’s whip-smart lyrics unravel at a clip, with the song’s buoyant, dynamic energy bringing a refreshing briskness, one that begs for repeated listens.

Of the track, Slater says, “The song was written in a bathtub in Paris, and forgotten about until it resurfaced in Minnesota. Midas is the guy who makes you feel like a pencil stub, all used up and nothing to show for it, but it’s always just business as far as he’s concerned.”

Listen to “Midas” below.

“Midas” marks the band’s first new music since the critically-acclaimed Cub, which has taken on a life of its own in the 18 months since release, with sprawling, psychedelic numbers and sharp grunge refrains alike igniting the ever-growing audience of Wunderhorse. Cub’s campaign and the months following have seen the four piece graduate from playing in basements and pubs to filling Glastonbury’s Woodsies tent and selling out London’s O2 Forum months in advance.

Tour dates:

Apr 10 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton *

Apr 12 – Alexandra Palace, London *

Apr 13 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton *

Apr 14 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth *

May 16 – The Great Escape Festival, Brighton

May 25 – Dot to Dot Festival, Bristol

May 26 – Dot to Dot Festival, Nottingham

July 12-14 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Aug 7-11 – Boardmasters Festival, Cornwall

Aug 22-25 – Reading and Leeds Festival

* Declan McKenna support