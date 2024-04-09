Wallows have shared the official music video for “Calling After Me,” the latest single from their eagerly awaited third studio album, Model. The video, directed by Bradley Calder (SZA, Justin Timberlake, Jean Dawson), made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards today.

The John Congleton-produced album, Model, arrives May 24th via Atlantic Records and is available for pre-order/pre-save now HERE and the official album trailer is available HERE . The album was introduced in February alongside the band’s release of “ Your Apartment ,” their first single since 2022. Co-written by Wallows and Nate Mercereau (André 3000, Shawn Mendes), the track is joined by an official music video, directed by longtime collaborator Nina Ljeti (Phoebe Bridgers, Crowded House)

The album will release alongside vinyl variants highlighted by three new web store exclusive variants with three alternate covers – each featuring one of the band members’ photos, an exclusive 7-inch with a different bonus track for all three, unique poster with the corresponding band members’ image, and a slipmat, as well as a different color vinyl record for each too (either apple, lemon or tangerine).

The band has also revealed “Horizon” colored vinyl (Solid Orchid & Translucent Orange Crush) available at Independent Record Stores, “Dusk” vinyl (Translucent Ruby & Translucent Grape) for Urban Outfitters, Translucent Sea Blue for Barnes & Noble, and Solid White with Sunset Image Labels for Amazon. All of this is in addition to the previously announced standard clear vinyl, limited edition “Sunset” vinyl (Lemon, Tangerine & Apple three-color mix) exclusively in Wallows’ web store , CD, and clear cassette.

Model

1. Your Apartment

2. Anytime, Always

3. Calling After Me

4. Bad Dream

5. A Warning

6. I Wouldn’t Mind

7. You (Show Me Where My Days Went)

8. Canada

9. Don’t You Think It’s Strange?

10. She’s an Actress

11. Going Under

12. Only Ecstasy

Wallows will celebrate Model and much more on their biggest global headline tour thus far. The Model Tour gets underway August 6 at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, OR and travels throughout North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand into December. The 45-city run will see Wallows making their debut performances at some of the world’s most famous venues, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 23), Toronto, ON’s Budweiser Stage (August 30), Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 5), Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (September 12), Amsterdam, Netherlands’ AFAS Live (October 4), Paris, France’s Zénith (October 5), London, England’s historic Alexandra Palace (October 22) and Melbourne, Australia’s Margaret Court Arena (December 9).

Special guest BENEE supports on all North American dates. Model Tour was announced earlier this month with a spectacularly eerie short film, shot by Ljeti at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and co-starring Wallows along with some of their closest friends, streaming HERE . For more information, please see wallowsmusic.com .

Two exclusive VIP packages are also available for fans to take their Model Tour experience to the next level. Gold and Silver packages vary based on offer selected but include premium tickets, signed screen printed poster, VIP tote bag, VIP playing card set, early entry to the venue, and more. For more information, visit www.vipnation.com/tour/model-tour-2024 .

WALLOWS MODEL TOUR 2024

AUGUST

6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field *

9 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *

11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center *

15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory *

17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *

19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann *

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway * (SOLD OUT)

27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *



SEPTEMBER

2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *

8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *

12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *

OCTOBER

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

5 – Paris, France – Zénith

7 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

8 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

12 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

15 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

16 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

20 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER

5 – Perth, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre

7 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

9 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

14 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

17 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena

18 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

* w/ Special Guest BENEE