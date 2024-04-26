Today, alternative/rock trio Wallows have just shared their newest single, “Bad Dream.”

“Bad Dream” follows “Your Apartment” and “Calling After Me” as the third single from their new album, Model, which will be out on May 24th via Atlantic Records.

Model was produced by Grammy Award-winner John Congleton and is available for pre-order here.

Listen to the new single and find all of Wallows upcoming tour dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Your Apartment Anytime, Always Calling After Me Bad Dream A Warning I Wouldn’t Mind You (Show Me Where My Days Went) Canada Don’t You Think It’s Strange? She’s an Actress Going Under Only Ecstasy

Tour dates:

AUGUST

6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field *

9 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *

11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center *

15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory *

17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre *

19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann *

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway * (SOLD OUT)

27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *



SEPTEMBER

2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field *

8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater *

12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *

OCTOBER

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

5 – Paris, France – Zénith

7 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

8 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

10 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

11 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

12 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

15 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

16 – Edinburgh, UK – O2 Academy

18 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

20 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace