Multiple JUNO Award-winning and multi-platinum indie/pop band Walk off the Earth have just shared their latest single, “On the Road,” which is out now via Golden Carrot Records/The Orchard.

“On The Road” emerges as Walk off the Earth’s latest sonic exploration, something they have become widely renowned for. The voices of both Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood stand out from the rather simple yet touching chord progressions. Up against a backdrop full of subtle acoustic texture and the evocative vocal delivery, the song reaches the listener to offer a place to find solace and strength in shared spaces between the notes and words.

“‘On The Road’ is more than just a song,” shares Walk off the Earth. “It’s a beacon of hope for anyone touched by the darkness of depression. It’s a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are not alone. This song is dedicated to the fighters, the survivors, and the steadfast loved ones who have guided us through the storm. We hope its message illuminates the path forward for all who listen.”

Listen to “On the Road” below.

SUMMER US TOUR DATES WITH LINDSEY STIRLING:

July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 17, 2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 20, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 22, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie

July 23, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

July 24, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 26, 2024 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 27, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

July 29, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 31, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound

August 1, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

August 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

August 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 5, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastrain Park

August 6, 2024 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville

August 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

August 10, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

August 13, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

August 15, 2024 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

August 16, 2024 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

August 19, 2024 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 20, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

August 23, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

August 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory