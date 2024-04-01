Multiple JUNO Award-winning and multi-platinum indie/pop band Walk off the Earth have just shared their latest single, “On the Road,” which is out now via Golden Carrot Records/The Orchard.
“On The Road” emerges as Walk off the Earth’s latest sonic exploration, something they have become widely renowned for. The voices of both Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood stand out from the rather simple yet touching chord progressions. Up against a backdrop full of subtle acoustic texture and the evocative vocal delivery, the song reaches the listener to offer a place to find solace and strength in shared spaces between the notes and words.
“‘On The Road’ is more than just a song,” shares Walk off the Earth. “It’s a beacon of hope for anyone touched by the darkness of depression. It’s a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are not alone. This song is dedicated to the fighters, the survivors, and the steadfast loved ones who have guided us through the storm. We hope its message illuminates the path forward for all who listen.”
Listen to “On the Road” below.
SUMMER US TOUR DATES WITH LINDSEY STIRLING:
July 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
July 17, 2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 19, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
July 20, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 22, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie
July 23, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
July 24, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 26, 2024 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
July 27, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
July 29, 2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July 31, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound
August 1, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
August 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
August 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
August 5, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastrain Park
August 6, 2024 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
August 8, 2024 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville
August 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
August 10, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
August 13, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
August 15, 2024 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
August 16, 2024 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
August 19, 2024 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
August 20, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
August 23, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
August 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory