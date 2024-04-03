New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ have announced their big plans for 2024.
First up, the $uicideboy$ have announced that they will be releasing their new album, New World Depression, on June 14th. It will be the group’s first album since 2022’s Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation.
Throughout New World Depression, listeners will find $uicideboy$ navigating themes of fame, self-destruction, and the relentless search for identity amidst chaos. Across the 13-tracks, their infamous raw, unfiltered lyrics serve as a gritty narrative of personal turmoil, substance abuse, and the struggle for authenticity in a world that often feels cold and indifferent. It’s an unapologetic album and exploration of the darker sides of our experiences, surely set to resonate with anyone who’s felt like an outsider.
Secondly, $uicideboy$ have unveiled the album’s lead single, “Us Vs Them.” On the single, members and cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim deliver verses about coping with personal struggles and maintaining one’s identity in a challenging world.
Listen to “Us Vs Them” below and pre-order New World Depression here.
Additionally, the $uicideboy$ have announced the routing for their renowned annual “Grey Day Tour” for 2024. They are set to embark on a 41-date arena and amphitheater tour across North America, kicking off in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena on August 7th. The highly-successful and largest Grey Day Tour to date will feature stops in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, in Chicago at United Center Arena, and will conclude in Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on October 11th. The opening acts for the tour include Denzel Curry, Pouya, HAARPER, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, April 4th, at 10 AM local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 5th, at 10 AM local time. Link to purchase both pre-sale and general on-sale is available here.
Tour dates:
August 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 9 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
August 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
August 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
August 19 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *
August 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
August 24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
August 25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center *
August 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
September 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
September 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
September 15 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
September 17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 20 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
September 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 24 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
September 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
September 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
October 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
October 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
October 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
October 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
October 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
*Dates without Denzel Curry