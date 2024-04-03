New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ have announced their big plans for 2024.

First up, the $uicideboy$ have announced that they will be releasing their new album, New World Depression, on June 14th. It will be the group’s first album since 2022’s Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation.

Throughout New World Depression, listeners will find $uicideboy$ navigating themes of fame, self-destruction, and the relentless search for identity amidst chaos. Across the 13-tracks, their infamous raw, unfiltered lyrics serve as a gritty narrative of personal turmoil, substance abuse, and the struggle for authenticity in a world that often feels cold and indifferent. It’s an unapologetic album and exploration of the darker sides of our experiences, surely set to resonate with anyone who’s felt like an outsider.

Secondly, $uicideboy$ have unveiled the album’s lead single, “Us Vs Them.” On the single, members and cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim deliver verses about coping with personal struggles and maintaining one’s identity in a challenging world.

Listen to “Us Vs Them” below and pre-order New World Depression here.

Additionally, the $uicideboy$ have announced the routing for their renowned annual “Grey Day Tour” for 2024. They are set to embark on a 41-date arena and amphitheater tour across North America, kicking off in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena on August 7th. The highly-successful and largest Grey Day Tour to date will feature stops in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, in Chicago at United Center Arena, and will conclude in Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena on October 11th. The opening acts for the tour include Denzel Curry, Pouya, HAARPER, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, April 4th, at 10 AM local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 5th, at 10 AM local time. Link to purchase both pre-sale and general on-sale is available here.

Tour dates:

August 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 9 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

August 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

August 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

August 19 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

August 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

August 24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

August 25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center *

August 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

September 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

September 15 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

September 17 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 20 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

September 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 24 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

September 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

October 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

October 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

October 8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

October 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

October 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

*Dates without Denzel Curry