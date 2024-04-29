Today, multi-platinum country hit maker Tyler Hubbard has announced the first leg of his “Strong World Tour.”

The first leg of the tour covers North America and will be in support of his latest album, Strong, which was released earlier this month via EMI Nashville.

Hubbard will kick off the tour in Indianapolis on September 6th and makes stops in Boston, Houston, Toronto, Philadelphia and more before culminating with a hometown show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on November 21st. Alana Springsteen will serve as direct support for the leg.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, May 3rd at 10am local time, here.

More dates for the “Strong World Tour” will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit here.

Tour dates:

Fri., Sept. 6 | 8 Seconds Saloon | Indianapolis, IN+

Sat., Sept. 7 | The Sylvee | Madison, WI+

Thurs., Sept. 12 | The Signal | Chattanooga, TN+

Fri., Sept. 13 | The Blue Room (Outdoor Show) | Statesboro, GA+

Thurs., Sept. 19 | Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL+

Fri., Sept. 20 | Blind Horse Saloon | Greenville, SC+

Sat., Sept. 21 | Coyote Joe’s | Charlotte, NC+

Thurs., Oct. 24 | Haute Spot | Cedar Park, TX+

Sat., Oct. 26 | House Of Blues Houston | Houston, TX+

Thurs., Oct. 31 | GLC Live at 20 Monroe | Grand Rapids, MI*

Fri., Nov. 1 | History | Toronto, ON, CA+

Sat., Nov. 2 | Roxian Theatre | Pittsburgh, PA+

Thurs., Nov. 7 | Citizens House of Blues | Boston, MA+

Fri., Nov. 8 | The Fillmore Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA+

Sat., Nov. 9 | The Fillmore Silver Spring | Silver Spring, MD+

Thurs., Nov. 14 | The Moon | Tallahassee, FL+

Fri., Nov. 15 | Abacoa Amphitheater | Jupiter, FL+

Thurs., Nov. 21 | The Ryman | Nashville, TN+

+support from Alana Springsteen

*support TBA