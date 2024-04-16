The “20 Years of Tears” tour has officially been announced today, and features a once-in-a-lifetime collection of bands who broke through in the early-2000’s. Co-headliners will be Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin, and Anberlin — kicking off the tour in June and running through the middle of September.

JT Woodruff, Hawthorne Heights vocalist and the architect behind the tour, as well as the co-founder of the ongoing Is For Lovers Festival, explains the inspiration for this not-to-be-missed touring event, which sees his band playing their debut album, The Silence in Black and White, in its entirety: “20 Years of Tears is a celebration of the genre that raised an entire generation, with basement-born bands to stadium headliners. Emo comes in all shapes and sizes and has touched the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life. With some of the biggest names of the MySpace Generation, this lineup is designed to give you the energy you had while feeling so misunderstood, as a ‘misguided’ youth. This is not just a summer concert, it is a must-see event that can reignite the fire inside all of us as we sing and scream together like it’s 2004.”

The tour incorporates the recently announced Is For Lovers Festival dates, with The 20 Years of Tears artists playing multiple Is For Lovers’ dates as well.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, April 19th, at 10am local time with various pre-sales offered beginning tomorrow. For further information, VIP packages and ticketing links, head here.

Tour dates:

June 22 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers *

June 23 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live

June 24 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

June 27 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest

June 28 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

June 29 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection Outdoors

June 30 Cleveland Heights, OH Cain Park

July 1 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

July 3 Charleston, SC The Refinery

July 6 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound

July 7 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

July 9 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

July 10 Greenville, SC The Foundry

July 11 Asheville, NC Salvage Station

July 13 Charleston, WV West Virginia Is For Lovers *

July 14 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

July 16 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

July 17 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Oakdale

July 20 Manteo, NC OBX Is For Lovers *

July 21 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

July 23 Knoxville, TN The Back Alley at Creekside

July 24 Nashville, TN Skydeck

July 25 Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

July 27 Sauget, IL Pop’s Is For Lovers *

July 28 Rogers, AR The Walmart Amphitheater

August 3 Hot Springs, AR Magic Springs Theme Park

August 8 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 Orlando, FL House of Blues

August 10 Pensacola, FL The Handlebar Outdoors

August 12 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

August 13 Katy, TX Home Run Dugout

August 14 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

August 16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

August 17 Eau Claire, WI Reverb Music Festival

August 18 Superior, WI Earth Rider Fest Grounds

August 19 Fargo, ND Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

August 21 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center

August 22 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre

August 24 Council Bluffs, IA Iowa Is For Lovers *

August 26 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory

August 27 San Antonio, TX Sunken Garden Theater

August 28 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Events Center

August 31 Los Angeles, CA California Is For Lovers *

September 1 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

September 2 Albuquerque, NM Revel

September 5 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

September 7 Cincinnati, OH Ohio Is For Lovers *

September 8 Pickering, OH Pickering Casino Resort

September 10 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

September 11 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

September 12 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

September 13 Harrisburg, PA XL Live Southside Stage

September 14 Wayland, NY FOrX Summer Stage

September 15 Worcester, MA The Palladium

*-Is For Lovers Festival

The 20 Years of Tears line-ups by date:

June 23 to July 10

Hawthorne Heights/I See Stars/Anberlin

Armor For Sleep

Emery/This Wild Life

July 11

Hawthorne Heights/Anberlin

Armor For Sleep

Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life

July 14, 17-28

Hawthorne Heights/Thursday/Anberlin

Armor For Sleep

Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life

July 16

Hawthorne Heights/Anberlin

Armor For Sleep

Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life

August 9-22

Hawthorne Heights/Thursday/Anberlin

Armor For Sleep

Emery/This Wild Life

August 26-28

Hawthorne Heights/Thursday/Anberlin

Cartel

Emery/This Wild Life

September 1-5

Hawthorne Heights/Saosin/Anberlin

Cartel

Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life

September 10-15

Hawthorne Heights/Anberlin/Cartel

Stick To Your Guns

Emery/This Wild Life