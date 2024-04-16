The “20 Years of Tears” tour has officially been announced today, and features a once-in-a-lifetime collection of bands who broke through in the early-2000’s. Co-headliners will be Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin, and Anberlin — kicking off the tour in June and running through the middle of September.
JT Woodruff, Hawthorne Heights vocalist and the architect behind the tour, as well as the co-founder of the ongoing Is For Lovers Festival, explains the inspiration for this not-to-be-missed touring event, which sees his band playing their debut album, The Silence in Black and White, in its entirety: “20 Years of Tears is a celebration of the genre that raised an entire generation, with basement-born bands to stadium headliners. Emo comes in all shapes and sizes and has touched the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life. With some of the biggest names of the MySpace Generation, this lineup is designed to give you the energy you had while feeling so misunderstood, as a ‘misguided’ youth. This is not just a summer concert, it is a must-see event that can reignite the fire inside all of us as we sing and scream together like it’s 2004.”
The tour incorporates the recently announced Is For Lovers Festival dates, with The 20 Years of Tears artists playing multiple Is For Lovers’ dates as well.
Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, April 19th, at 10am local time with various pre-sales offered beginning tomorrow. For further information, VIP packages and ticketing links, head here.
Tour dates:
June 22 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers *
June 23 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live
June 24 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
June 27 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest
June 28 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
June 29 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection Outdoors
June 30 Cleveland Heights, OH Cain Park
July 1 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
July 3 Charleston, SC The Refinery
July 6 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound
July 7 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater
July 9 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
July 10 Greenville, SC The Foundry
July 11 Asheville, NC Salvage Station
July 13 Charleston, WV West Virginia Is For Lovers *
July 14 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
July 16 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
July 17 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Oakdale
July 20 Manteo, NC OBX Is For Lovers *
July 21 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
July 23 Knoxville, TN The Back Alley at Creekside
July 24 Nashville, TN Skydeck
July 25 Fort Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
July 27 Sauget, IL Pop’s Is For Lovers *
July 28 Rogers, AR The Walmart Amphitheater
August 3 Hot Springs, AR Magic Springs Theme Park
August 8 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 9 Orlando, FL House of Blues
August 10 Pensacola, FL The Handlebar Outdoors
August 12 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
August 13 Katy, TX Home Run Dugout
August 14 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
August 17 Eau Claire, WI Reverb Music Festival
August 18 Superior, WI Earth Rider Fest Grounds
August 19 Fargo, ND Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
August 21 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center
August 22 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre
August 24 Council Bluffs, IA Iowa Is For Lovers *
August 26 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Factory
August 27 San Antonio, TX Sunken Garden Theater
August 28 Lubbock, TX Lonestar Events Center
August 31 Los Angeles, CA California Is For Lovers *
September 1 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
September 2 Albuquerque, NM Revel
September 5 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
September 7 Cincinnati, OH Ohio Is For Lovers *
September 8 Pickering, OH Pickering Casino Resort
September 10 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center
September 11 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
September 12 New York, NY Palladium Times Square
September 13 Harrisburg, PA XL Live Southside Stage
September 14 Wayland, NY FOrX Summer Stage
September 15 Worcester, MA The Palladium
*-Is For Lovers Festival
The 20 Years of Tears line-ups by date:
June 23 to July 10
Hawthorne Heights/I See Stars/Anberlin
Armor For Sleep
Emery/This Wild Life
July 11
Hawthorne Heights/Anberlin
Armor For Sleep
Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life
July 14, 17-28
Hawthorne Heights/Thursday/Anberlin
Armor For Sleep
Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life
July 16
Hawthorne Heights/Anberlin
Armor For Sleep
Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life
August 9-22
Hawthorne Heights/Thursday/Anberlin
Armor For Sleep
Emery/This Wild Life
August 26-28
Hawthorne Heights/Thursday/Anberlin
Cartel
Emery/This Wild Life
September 1-5
Hawthorne Heights/Saosin/Anberlin
Cartel
Stick To Your Guns/This Wild Life
September 10-15
Hawthorne Heights/Anberlin/Cartel
Stick To Your Guns
Emery/This Wild Life