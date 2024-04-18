Today, St Albans quintet Trash Boat have released a brand new single, “Break You.”

“Break You” comes ahead of the upcoming special headlining show from Trash Boat at London’s Heaven next month. The event is aptly titled “One Night In Heaven,” and serves as their only planned performance in the UK at this point. Tickets are available here.

“Break You is about the single most significant period of fear and anxiety I have ever had in my life, I’ve never felt anything like it before or since,” explains Trash Boat frontman Tobi Duncan. “Not a clue where it came from or how it happened, but I was reduced to a constant feeling of indiscriminate fear, not of anything in particular, just fear. It felt like it was the beginning of the rest of my life, like I was going to feel this way or worse forever. I couldn’t even get out of bed or leave the house, let alone tour, travel, socialise, work etc. And yet I made it through and learned a lot about myself and what I am capable of, so this song dives into my thoughts surrounding this period.”

Listen to “Break You” below.

Hertfordshire quintet Trash Boat have long-since established themselves as one of the UK’s most exciting alternative bands. Across three albums – most recently 2021’s critically acclaimed ‘Don’t You Feel Amazing’ – they have effortlessly blended punk rock and post-hardcore; soaring choruses and searing lyricism. Touring extensively across the UK, the US and Europe with the likes of Enter Shikari, Don Broco, I Prevail and many more, alongside the release of recent singles Delusions of Grandeur and Liar Liar, has seen the band returning on truly exceptional form.