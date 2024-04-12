Country music icon Tracy Lawrence has released a new song, the soulful heartbreaking ballad, “Gulf of Mexico.” It’s the second single released from Out Here In It, the upcoming EP he is set to release on June 7th

“I love a good ballad,” shares Lawrence. “These kind of songs have always been some of my favorites to sing. When I heard ‘Gulf of Mexico’ it was instantly a favorite that I had to record and put on the EP. I can’t wait for everyone to hear this song and like it as much as I do.”

Staying in the realm of his distinctively branded style, “Gulf of Mexico” offers a neon lit, slow dance spin to the center of the EP, providing a roadmap of the broken-hearted, runaway places that Lawrence has searched for to mend his fractured heart.

Engulfed in traditional led instrumentation that adds proper feels to the heartache emotions of Lawrence’s powerful vocal, listeners travel the vices he’s examined at the bottom of every alcohol-filled glass inside any bar he could find. Penned by Monty Criswell, Derek George and Bubba Strait, the track tugs heartstrings when Lawrence confesses that no matter how far he tries to run away from her and drown out the memory of what they used to share, she’s still in full ownership of his heart.

Lawrence also stars in the accompanying “Gulf of Mexico” music video out today. Set against the backdrop of the Gulf’s rolling blue ocean waves, Lawrence’s spotlight puts his smooth, steady vocals on display as he sings through the soul-searching emotions heartbreak brings to the forefront.

Artwork:

Track-listing: