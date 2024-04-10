Two-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly has announced the second leg of her “Purple Skies Tour” in North America. The tour will continue to be in support of her new album, TORI, which was released this past Friday, April 5th.

The second leg will kick off on September 12th in Anaheim, California and take her to cities such as New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on November 9th. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, April 11th, at 10am local time here. The first leg of the tour is set to kick off this Friday, April 12th in Ventura, California, before wrapping on May 3rd in Kansas City, Missouri. See full routing below.

Additionally, Kelly has unveiled the music video for “thing u do,” which can be found below.

Tori Kelly tour dates:

4/12/24 – The Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

4/13/24 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

4/16/24 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

4/17/24 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

4/21/24 – MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB

4/22/24 – Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB

4/24/24 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

4/26/24 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

4/27/24 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

4/30/24 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

5/2/24 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

5/3/24 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

9/12/24 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

9/14/24 – House of Blues San Diego – San Diego, CA

9/18/24 – Fox Theater – Oakland – Oakland, CA

9/20/24 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

9/21/24 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

9/23/24 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

9/25/24 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

9/26/24 – The Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

9/28/24 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/29/24 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

10/1/24 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

10/2/24 – Boys & Girls Club Event at MegaCorp Pavilion – Newport, KY

10/5/24 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

10/6/24 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

10/8/24 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

10/9/24 – House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL

10/11/24 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

10/12/24 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

10/14/24 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

10/16/24 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

10/18/24 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

10/19/24 – Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

10/21/24 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

10/22/24 – History – Toronto, ON

10/24/24 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

10/25/24 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

10/27/24 – Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE

10/28/24 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

10/30/24 – Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX

11/1/24 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

11/2/24 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

11/4/24 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

11/9/24 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA