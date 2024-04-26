Virginia’s own Tommy Richman releases new single “Million Dollar Baby”

Growing up outside of D.C., now LA based, Tommy Richman has not forgotten his roots according to an interview he did with Miami New Times. When asked to describe his sound, Tommy was quoted in an interview he did on the site Lyrical Lemonade stating, “I just try to make cool shit for people but more so for me. It’s not about the gimmicks or cliches for me. I wanna make stuff that’s palatable and listenable but also just shit I like and am interested in.” The interview can be found HERE.

