Titus1‘s “My Fire (TATE SEDAR Remix)” is an exclusive release featuring remixes from Toxic Wraith, Ginseng, and Atwood.

TATE SEDAR, an Insomniac artist, connected with Titus1 during a performance at Club Catwalk in LA. They discovered they had mutual connections and TATE SEDAR was inspired to create the remix. The female-sung number about desire in the style of the progressive house showcases the power of bass and electro house on the dancefloor.

TATE received a remix opportunity from Titus1 in early 2024. While working on it, he was inspired by Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024’s bass-heavy genres, which reinforced his initial approach to the remix. The resulting remix features a deep, bombastic melody, intricate 2-step rhythms, and a surprise element after the first drop.

Check out TATE’s latest remix “My Fire” and follow him on Spotify or his SoundCloud channel “RE: TATE SEDAR” for more music. Join his journey of shaping music that resonates with him while experiencing the essence of unlikely encounters and bass-driven bangers.