Sensational indie-rockers The Ghost Club have shared their new single, “Another Little Sucker,” which is out now. The single is lifted from their upcoming new album, King Whatever, which will be released on April 26th via Last Gang Records.

One of the most explosive moments on King Whatever, “Another Little Sucker” delivers a fuzzed-out portrait of unbridled desire, rendered in razor-sharp detail. Challenged to write a song about attractive qualities in a partner, The Ghost Club bandleader Domenic Dunegan says “I realized it’s their attitude more than anything–the way they feel about themselves, the way they feel about the world.”

Listen to “Another Little Sucker” below and pre-order King Whatever here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

I’m Sold King Whatever If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me) Another Little Sucker FML Creature Of The Shadows Two Steps Ahead It’s Your Call Run Don’t Let Go

Tour dates:

April 5 – Detroit, MI – Lager House

April 6 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

April 7 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

April 16 – Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd Music House

April 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theater (Album Release Party)