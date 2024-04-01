The Black Keys have just announced the North American leg of their headlining “International Players” tour. The tour will be in support of their upcoming album, Ohio Players, which is due out on April 5th. 

The 31-date run is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 17th and travels across the country to cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with two dates in the home-state of Ohio for The Black Keys, before wrapping up on November 12th in Detroit, Michigan. The Head and The Heart will be joining the tour as direct support for select shows.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2nd at 10am local time through Thursday, April 4th at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 5th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

Date  

City  

Venue  
September 17* Tulsa, OK BOK Center
September 18* Austin, TX Moody Center
September 20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
September 21* Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 24 Denver, CO Ball Arena
September 26* Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
September 27* Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
September 28* Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
September 29*^    Mountain View, CA    Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 2 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 3 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
October 10* Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
October 11* Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
October 12* Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 13* Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
October 16* Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
October 18* Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 19* Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
October 21* Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
October 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
October 24* Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
October 26* Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 27* Knoxville, TN Food City Center
October 30* New York, NY Madison Square Garden
November 1 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 2* Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
November 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 7* Chicago, IL United Center
November 9* Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
November 10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
November 12* Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

* With supporting act The Head and The Heart 
^ Not applicable for American Express® pre-sale

Artwork:

Black Keys

Track-listing:

  1. This Is Nowhere
  2. Don’t Let Me Go
  3. Beautiful People (Stay High)
  4. On the Game
  5. Only Love Matters
  6. Candy and Her Friends feat. Lil Noid
  7. I Forgot to Be Your Lover
  8. Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied)
  9. You’ll Pay
  10. Paper Crown feat. Beck & Juicy J
  11. Live Till I Die
  12. Read Em and Weep
  13. Fever Tree
  14. Every Time You Leave