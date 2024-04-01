The Black Keys have just announced the North American leg of their headlining “International Players” tour. The tour will be in support of their upcoming album, Ohio Players, which is due out on April 5th.

The 31-date run is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 17th and travels across the country to cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with two dates in the home-state of Ohio for The Black Keys, before wrapping up on November 12th in Detroit, Michigan. The Head and The Heart will be joining the tour as direct support for select shows.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2nd at 10am local time through Thursday, April 4th at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 5th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

Date City Venue September 17* Tulsa, OK BOK Center September 18* Austin, TX Moody Center September 20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center September 21* Houston, TX Toyota Center September 24 Denver, CO Ball Arena September 26* Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center September 27* Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum September 28* Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena September 29*^ Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre October 2 Portland, OR Moda Center October 3 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena October 10* Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena October 11* Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena October 12* Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse October 13* Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena October 16* Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center October 18* Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena October 19* Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena October 21* Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center October 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center October 24* Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena October 26* Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse October 27* Knoxville, TN Food City Center October 30* New York, NY Madison Square Garden November 1 Boston, MA TD Garden November 2* Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena November 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena November 7* Chicago, IL United Center November 9* Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum November 10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center November 12* Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

* With supporting act The Head and The Heart

^ Not applicable for American Express® pre-sale

Artwork:

Track-listing: