Today, chart-topping vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has announced the continuation of his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” North American headline tour with new dates in September and October.

After a performance at Outside Lands Festival in August, the run kicks off in Reno, Nevada on September 6th and continues throughout the country, including a show in Pittsburgh supporting Aerosmith, before wrapping up in Anaheim, California on October 21st. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26th at 10am local time. Click here for more information regarding tickets.

Check out all of the upcoming tour dates from Swims below.

Tour dates:

Aug 9-11 San Francisco CA Outside Lands

Sep 6 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

Sep 8 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater

Sep 12 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove

Sep 13 West Fargo, ND Lights Amphitheater

Sep 14 Hinckley, MN Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

Sep 17 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sep 18 St. Louis, MO The Factory

Sep 20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena*

Sep 23 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion

Sep 24 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

Sep 26 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

Oct 2 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall

Oct 3 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Oct 6 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live

Oct 8 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theater

Oct 10 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock**

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 15 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences –

Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

Oct 16 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct 18 Flagstaff, AZ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park

Oct 19 Valley Center, CA Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

Oct 21 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

*Supporting Aerosmith

**Rescheduled show

Additional Teddy Swims 2024 Tour Dates:

Apr 26 Cologne, Germany Carlswek Victoria

Apr 28 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

Apr 29 Antwerp, Belgium Muziekcentrum Trix

May 1 Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen

May 2 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall

May 4 Stockholm, Sweden Fallan

May 7 Hamburg, Germany Grosse Freiheit 36

May 8 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

May 10 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013

May 11 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013

May 13 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 14 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 15 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester

May 16 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham

May 18 Glasgow, UK 02 Academy Glasgow

May 20 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

May 21 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

May 23 Liverpool, UK Liverpool Olympia

May 24 Leeds, UK 02 Academy Leeds

May 25 Newcastle, UK 02 City Hall Newcastle

May 27 Nottingham, UK Rock City

May 28 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol

May 29 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol

May 31 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham

June 1 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester

June 2 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

June 29 Denver, CO Endless Sunshine Festival

July 4 Christchurch, NZ Christchurch Town Hall

July 6 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

July 7 Wellington, NZ TSB Arena

July 9 Brisbane City, AUS Riverstage

July 11 Moore Park, AUS Hordern Pavilion

July 12 Moore Park, AUS Hordern Pavilion

July 13 Melbourne, AUS Margaret Court Arena

July 14 Melbourne, AUS Margaret Court Arena

July 17 Adelaide, AUS Hindley Street Music Hall

July 19 Perth, AUS Riverside Theatre

July 26 Niigata, Japan Fuji Rock Festival

Aug 2 Montréal, CAN Osheaga

Aug 3 Windsor, CAN The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Aug 4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

Aug 7 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug 16 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands Lowlands Festival

Sep 21 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival