Today, chart-topping vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims has announced the continuation of his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” North American headline tour with new dates in September and October.
After a performance at Outside Lands Festival in August, the run kicks off in Reno, Nevada on September 6th and continues throughout the country, including a show in Pittsburgh supporting Aerosmith, before wrapping up in Anaheim, California on October 21st. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26th at 10am local time. Click here for more information regarding tickets.
Check out all of the upcoming tour dates from Swims below.
Tour dates:
Aug 9-11 San Francisco CA Outside Lands
Sep 6 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre
Sep 8 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater
Sep 12 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove
Sep 13 West Fargo, ND Lights Amphitheater
Sep 14 Hinckley, MN Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
Sep 17 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Sep 18 St. Louis, MO The Factory
Sep 20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena*
Sep 23 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion
Sep 24 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
Sep 26 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
Oct 2 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall
Oct 3 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
Oct 6 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live
Oct 8 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theater
Oct 10 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock**
Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct 15 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences –
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater
Oct 16 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct 18 Flagstaff, AZ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park
Oct 19 Valley Center, CA Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center
Oct 21 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
*Supporting Aerosmith
**Rescheduled show
Additional Teddy Swims 2024 Tour Dates:
Apr 26 Cologne, Germany Carlswek Victoria
Apr 28 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre
Apr 29 Antwerp, Belgium Muziekcentrum Trix
May 1 Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen
May 2 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall
May 4 Stockholm, Sweden Fallan
May 7 Hamburg, Germany Grosse Freiheit 36
May 8 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom
May 10 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013
May 11 Tilburg, Netherlands Poppodium 013
May 13 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
May 14 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
May 15 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester
May 16 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham
May 18 Glasgow, UK 02 Academy Glasgow
May 20 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre
May 21 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre
May 23 Liverpool, UK Liverpool Olympia
May 24 Leeds, UK 02 Academy Leeds
May 25 Newcastle, UK 02 City Hall Newcastle
May 27 Nottingham, UK Rock City
May 28 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol
May 29 Bristol, UK 02 Academy Bristol
May 31 Birmingham, UK 02 Academy Birmingham
June 1 Manchester, UK 02 Apollo Manchester
June 2 London, UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
June 29 Denver, CO Endless Sunshine Festival
July 4 Christchurch, NZ Christchurch Town Hall
July 6 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
July 7 Wellington, NZ TSB Arena
July 9 Brisbane City, AUS Riverstage
July 11 Moore Park, AUS Hordern Pavilion
July 12 Moore Park, AUS Hordern Pavilion
July 13 Melbourne, AUS Margaret Court Arena
July 14 Melbourne, AUS Margaret Court Arena
July 17 Adelaide, AUS Hindley Street Music Hall
July 19 Perth, AUS Riverside Theatre
July 26 Niigata, Japan Fuji Rock Festival
Aug 2 Montréal, CAN Osheaga
Aug 3 Windsor, CAN The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Aug 4 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
Aug 7 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug 16 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands Lowlands Festival
Sep 21 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival