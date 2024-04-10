We can all rejoice, as talker has finally announced that her highly-anticipated debut album, I’m Telling You the Truth, will be released on June 21st. Five years and 3 critically-acclaimed EP’s later, Celeste Tauchar — the vibrant and versatile songwriter behind talker — is proud to give us 11 trans of radical and resilient honesty.

“I didn’t know that this would be my most honest collection of songs as I was writing it. I did know that I was going through an insane period of self-discovery and change, and that the only way through that time was to accept it and fully embody it,” the LA-based songwriter explains.

For the debut album, talker assembled what can only be described as a dream team to take her vision and music to new heights. This includes producers Collin Pastore & Jake Finch (Lucy Dacus, boygenius, illuminati hotties), Daniel Loumpouridis (Louis the Child, KING MALA, Ryan Woods), Jon Graber (We Are The Union, Goldfinger, The All-American Rejects), and Aidan Hogg (G Flip, Hatchie)

To go alongside the album announcement, talker has reflected on what it really means to “grow up” with her new song, “Old Enough.” The single is sure to be an undeniable hit for fans and listeners alike, as musically it celebrates all things pop-extravagance. But on this single specifically, the dynamic shifts to focus it’s momentum and energy to mirror the familiar complexities in our closest relationships.

Watch the music video for “Old Enough” below, which was written, directed, produced, and edited by Celeste herself.

With I’m Telling You the Truth, talker made a decision to leave the imagery and metaphors she has previously leaned on out of the record. “I love the craft of songwriting, I only want to keep getting better and better with my lyricism, but that has also sometimes led me to cover things up or making things more conceptual than I should have,” she says.

With these songs, she instead challenged herself to say the scary stuff out loud — examining issues with friendships, her parents, and her own shitty behavior.

As talker explains: “This album forced me to unpack a lot of dynamics and face people in my life that I avoided before, because I knew that I couldn’t get around them hearing the song. I had to call my parents and sit down with my friend. I had to call up another friend and have a cathartic call about how scary some of her health issues had been for the people who loved her. It forced these conversations that needed to happen, and ultimately, it made me realize that I’m a lot more self-assured than I thought, and the world doesn’t end if you’re up front with people about how you’re feeling.”

“In the last year since I finished making the album, I’ve settled so much more deeply into my sense of self, and truly not caring what people may think about my truth. There are some things still to be revealed through these songs, and some things I’m still figuring out how best to approach, but I know that I have the capacity and am actually doing the work that I was afraid to do until now.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: