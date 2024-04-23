Today, indie/pop singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague has released a new song, “the cards.”

The release comes alongside a music video for the beautiful melancholic song that deals with how to grapple the highs and lows of life, which can be found below.

“There is so much tragedy in the world and it can be hard to make the best of it sometimes, but really all you can do is try,” Sprague says on the new single. “It’s basically just my long-winded way of saying ‘it is what it is’.”

For Sprague, “the cards” is a quick follow-up to her sophomore album, somebody in hell loves you which was released in September of last year. It followed her acclaimed debut maybe i will see you at the end of the world. On somebody in hell loves you, Sprague channels her sadness, anxiety, and existential dread through driving guitars, shimmering melodies, and the deceptively sweet weapons of indie pop-rock and keen observation.

She is currently touring the United States with Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso. The tour kicked off April 3 in Mesa, AZ and will continue until May 9 with its final night in Dallas, TX. Tickets can be found here.

Tour dates:

April 24 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theater

April 25 – Boston, MA – Paradise

April 26 – New York, NY – Warsaw

April 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

April 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

May 1 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

May 3 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

May 4 – Orlando, FL – Abbey

May 5 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

May 7 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

May 8 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

May 9 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall