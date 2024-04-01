Today, it has been announced that idobi Radio is launching a brand new touring music festival, “Summer School.”
The festival has been created to put new music discovery at the forefront by providing emerging and developing bands the platform to be introduced to large audiences across the United States. The inaugural run this year will feature buzzing and up-and-coming acts in Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Honey Revenge, and Letdown.
Founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records), Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Warped Tour), the idea for idobi Radio Summer School came about as the three founders saw there was a development deficit for artists in their music community and scene. These acts are often left to support touring bills and festivals where there is no spotlight on their current success or a moment for them to truly shine. Alongside that, prices for tickets have soared astronomically, subsequently turning away potential new fans looking for a community and cultural home.
The three founders came together in their collective experience to provide a new summer festival brand that celebrates new artists and talent, ideas, culture, community, and inclusivity for a ticket price that anyone, young or new fans, can afford. Tobin, Kaminsky, and Lyman’s greatest hope is that the artists of idobi Radio Summer School today become the headliners of tomorrow.
“The festival is specifically championing independent artists, labels and promoters, with 100% of the sponsorship money going to subsidize lower ticket prices,” shared the founders. “All sponsors were chosen based on their ability to support the artists or fans on the tour. idobi is using their vast media reach to boost the profiles of every artist. OneRPM is subsidizing ticket prices, lowering costs for the fans. Hot Topic will not only amplify the festival with its massive marketing reach, but also support the artists involved throughout its vast network of retail stores. It’s important that our sponsors uphold the values of our scene, and we are excited for them to contribute to the community in a meaningful way alongside us.”
The tour will kick off on Wednesday, July 10th, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Agora Ballroom and will visit over 25 cities across the country, including stops in Nashville, Houston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more before wrapping in Anaheim, California on Sunday, August 17th at City National Grove. See below for a full list of dates.
Presales using code DETENTION begin tomorrow (4/2) at 10am local time and run through Thursday, April 4th at 10pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 5th, at 9am PST here.
Tour dates:
Wednesday, July 10th – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
Thursday, July 11th – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Theater
Friday, July 12th – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Saturday, July 13th – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Nightclub
Tuesday, July 16th – Austin, TX – The Far OUt Lounge
Wednesday, July 17th – Dallas, TX– SouthSide Music Hall
Thursday, July 18th – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Saturday, July 20th – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard
Sunday, July 21st – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Monday, July 22nd – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade Heaven
Tuesday, July 23rd – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Thursday, July 25th – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Friday, July 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Saturday, July 27th – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Sunday, July 28th – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Tuesday, July 30th – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Wednesday, July 31st – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Friday, August 2nd – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
Saturday, August 3rd – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Sunday, August 4th – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Tuesday, August 6th – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
Wednesday, August 7th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Friday, August 9th – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo
Saturday, August 10th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Tuesday, August 13th – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard
Thursday, August 15th – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
Friday, August 16th – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Saturday, August 17th – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove