Ska/alternative-rock group Sublime With Rome have announced that they will be releasing their final, self-titled on May 10th.

The album is a culmination of the last fifteen years of Sublime With Rome for the and and serves as final farewell to honor the legacy of Sublime. Additionally, the band have released a new single, “Love Is Dangerous,” which is out now via all streaming platforms.

The band’s frontman Rome Ramirez says, “‘Love Is Dangerous’ explores the vulnerabilities we face when we love someone. As a touring musician, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle, but writing this song was like therapy for me. It reminded me that life isn’t just about chasing success in my career or art—it’s about taking time to connect with the people I care about. Sometimes, the best thing we can do is slow down and really listen to our loved ones’ hearts.”

Listen to “Love Is Dangerous” below.

In support of the final album the band recently announced The Farewell Tour kicking off April 11th. The touring members for this ﬁnal leg will consist of Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen (Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown) on bass, and Gabrial McNair (No Doubt, Green Day) on trombone/keys.

Tickets are on sale here.

See all tour dates below.

Tour dates:

4/11/24 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa

4/12/24 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest

4/19/24 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

4/20/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

4/26/24 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair

4/27/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

4/28/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

5/10/24 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024

5/11/24 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

5/31/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

6/15/24 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/10/24 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze

8/14/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor

8/15/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

8/16/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

8/17/24 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana

8/22/24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

8/23/24 – Toronto, ON – Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place

8/24/24 – New York, NY – Pier 17

8/25/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/28/24 – Hanover, MD – The HALL @ Live!

8/29/24 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park

8/30/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

8/31/24 – Charleston, SC – Fireﬂy Distillery

9/1/24 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

9/12/24 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry

9/14/24 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light