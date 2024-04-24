Spanish Love Songs have just shared the acoustic, reimagined version of “Haunted” — the band’s critically acclaimed first single from their latest album, No Joy.

“Every time we decide to rework a song for an ‘acoustic’ version, it inevitably starts with stripping everything back to how the song originally started,” explains Spanish Love Songs vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum. “’Haunted’ was no different. This song started as an acoustic love letter while I was losing my mind in the living in the suburbs in the winter of 2021. The beginning and ending of this call back to that early desperate version.”

“Once we locked into that idea this time around, everything else fell into place — this is less an acoustic version of the song and more an alternate reality version of what could have happened if we obsessed over a 90s drum beat in the studio, or if we hadn’t come up with the song’s main synth riff as a placeholder that we fell in love with.”

Listen to the new version below.

Spanish Love Songs is currently in the middle of a co-headline tour with Oso Oso featuring support from Worry Club and Sydney Sprague. Shows kicked off April 3 in Mesa, AZ and will continue until May 9 with its final night in Dallas, TX. They perform tonight at Fairmount Theater in Montreal, QC.

This summer, Spanish Love Songs will support Gaslight Anthem across select cities in Europe, along with special commemorative sold out shows, performing their album Brave Faces Everyone in its entirety taking place July 8 and 9 at Lafayette London.

They will also return to Australia in May to support Luca Brasi. All worldwide tour dates, details and tickets can be found here.

With Oso Oso, Worry Club, Sydney Sprague

April 24 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theater

April 25 – Boston, MA – Paradise

April 26 – New York, NY – Warsaw

April 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

April 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

May 1 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

May 3 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

May 4 – Orlando, FL – Abbey

May 5 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

May 7 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

May 8 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

May 9 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall