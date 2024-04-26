Slow Joy — the solo project of Chicano artist Esteban Flores — has shared his latest single, “King Cowboy.”

“King Cowboy” follows “Pulling Teeth” as the second single released from his upcoming EP, Mi Amigo Slow Joy, which will be released on June 7th via Mick Music. The EP was produced by Mike Sapone (Grouplove, The Front Bottoms) and follows his 2023 EP, Wildflower.

”King Cowboy” is an anguished single that finds Slow Joy looking at the consequences of existing in a capitalist society, including challenging economic realities. The song represents Flores’ foray into telling personal stories from the perspective of a character. “With ‘King Cowboy,’ I didn’t want to critique the American Dream in a way that was preachy,” he says. “So I thought it was interesting to put yourself in a character and say, ‘I’m the King Cowboy,’ which is such a ridiculous term to say.”

Watch the accompanying music video for “King Cowboy” below.

Slow Joy will be hitting the road with his band in June for a North American tour that includes headline shows, festival sets at So What?! Festival in Fort Worth, TX and Ohio Is For Lovers Festival in Cincinnati, OH, and opening for beloved Nashville based American emo band Free Throw in the US and Canada.

Tour dates:

May 4th @ Ollie’s Skate Shop in Longview, TX

June 1st @ So What?! Festival in Fort Worth, TX

June 4th @ Blueberry Hill in St. Louis, MO

June 5th @ HI-FI in Indianapolis, IN

June 6th @ Ace of Cups in Columbus, OH

June 7th @ Pike Room in Detroit, MI

June 8th @ G-Man Tavern in Chicago, IL

June 10th @ Raccoon Motel in Davenport, IA^

June 11th @ X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI^

June 12th @ Green Room in Minneapolis, MN^

June 13th @ West End Cultural Centre in Winnipeg, MB^

June 15th @ Buckingham in Edmonton, AB^

June 16th @ Modern Love in Calgary, AB^

June 18th @ The Pearl in Vancouver, BC^

June 19th @ Mission Theater in Portland, OR^

June 20th @ The Dip in Redding, CA^

June 22nd @ Harlow’s in Sacramento, CA

June 24th @ The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO^

June 26th @ Reverb Lounge in Omaha, NE^

June 27th @ The Rino in Lawrence, KS

September 7th @ Ohio Is For Lovers Festival in Cincinnati, OH

^ Supporting Free Throw