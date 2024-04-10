Slow Joy, the solo project of Dallas-based, New Mexican-born Chicano artist Esteban Flores, has announced a slew of North American tour dates today.

The run is set to be his longest tour yet, and features a few headlining shows, festival performances at So What?! Festival in Texas, Ohio Is For Lovers Festival in Cincinnati, and opening dates for beloved-emo band Free Throw in the U.S. and Canada in June.

News of the Spring tour comes following the announcement of Slow Joy’s new EP, Mi Amigo Slow Joy, which will be released on June 7th via Mick Music. The release was produced by Mike Capone (Oso Oso, The Front Bottoms, Grouplove)and follows up his 2023 EP, Wildflower.

Fans got their first taste of what’s to come sonically when Slow Joy dropped new single “Pulling Teeth.” His growth as a songwriter and musician can be heard on the Foo Fighters-meets-Pixies single which features crisper arrangements within the simmering mixes, an accomplishment Flores credits Sapone for helping him to achieve.

Listen to “Pulling Teeth” below and pre-order Mi Amigo Slow Joy here.

Slow Joy Confirmed Tour Dates:

May 4th @ Ollie’s Skate Shop in Longview, TX

June 1st @ So What?! Festival in Fort Worth, TX

June 4th @ Blueberry Hill in St. Louis, MO

June 5th @ HI-FI in Indianapolis, IN

June 6th @ Ace of Cups in Columbus, OH

June 7th @ Pike Room in Detroit, MI

June 8th @ G-Man Tavern in Chicago, IL

June 10th @ Raccoon Motel in Davenport, IA^

June 11th @ X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI^

June 12th @ Green Room in Minneapolis, MN^

June 13th @ West End Cultural Centre in Winnipeg, MB^

June 15th @ Buckingham in Edmonton, AB^

June 16th @ Modern Love in Calgary, AB^

June 18th @ The Pearl in Vancouver, BC^

June 19th @ Mission Theater in Portland, OR^

June 20th @ The Dip in Redding, CA^

June 22nd @ Harlow’s in Sacramento, CA

June 24th @ The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO^

June 26th @ Reverb Lounge in Omaha, NE^

June 27th @ The Rino in Lawrence, KS

September 7th @ Ohio Is For Lover Festival in Cincinnati, OH

^ Supporting Free Throw