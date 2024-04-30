Today, heavy metal titans and legendary rockers Slipknot have announced the North American leg of their “Here Comes the Pain Tour.”

For the “Here Comes the Pain Tour,” Slipknot will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled, seminal debut album, which first catapulted the band to stardom back in 1999.

In addition to recently announced dates across the globe, the Here Comes The Pain Tour, produced by Live Nation, includes arena plays nationwide this Summer. Highlights include New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, Austin’s Moody Center and more with direct support from Kentucky’s young and vibrant hardcore/metal forerunners, Knocked Loose. Orbit Culture and Vended are confirmed as support on select dates.

Knotfest.com’s artist presale tickets are available today at 12PM ET here. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 AM Local here .

See below for a full list of dates including Slipknot’s homecoming performance at Knotfest Iowa in which the band will play a unique set drawing heavily from their 1999 debut, celebrating 25 years of the self-titled album along with their fans.

Slipknot Tour dates:

May 12: Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 19: Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival

Aug 06: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Aug 07: Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Aug 09: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

Aug 10: Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

Aug 12: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Aug 14: Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

Aug 15: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

Aug 17: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sep 01: Pryor, OK – ROCKLAHOMA

Sep 07: Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #

Sep 08: Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

Sep 09: Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

Sep 11: Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

Sep 13: Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome #

Sep 15: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

Sep 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center #

Sep 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion #

Sep 21: Des Moines, IA – Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

Oct 11: Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 19: São Paulo, BR – Knotfest Brasil

Nov 08: Guadalajara, MX – Calle 2

Nov 09: Mexico City, MX – Parque Bicentenario

Dec 05: Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Dec 06: Dortmund, DE – Westfalehallen

Dec 08: Stuttgart, DE – Schleyerhalle

Dec 09: Leipzig, DE – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec 11: Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion

Dec 12: Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Dec 14: Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

Dec 15: Glasgow, UK – Ovo Hydro

Dec 17: Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Dec 18: Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Dec 20: London, UK – The O2

Dec 21: London, UK – The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended