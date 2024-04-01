Following a groundbreaking and massive 2023, K-Pop icons SEVENTEEN have announced that they will be releasing their new album, 17 Is Right Here, on April 29th.

The news was announced originally last night, March 31st, at the end of their stadium show “SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW AGAIN TO INCHEON’ which drew over 56,000 fans across two nights. A short teaser clip played at the end of the show featured the three units – hip-hop, performance, and vocal – in distinct aesthetics and revealed the title of the highly anticipated album.

An animated teaser — which was created in collaboration with illustrator Max Dalton, widely known for his work in the film ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ — was also released shortly after and can be found below. A collection of colorful scenes depicting each of SEVENTEEN’s past releases, the teaser offered a first peek into how 17 IS RIGHT HERE is a proud representation of SEVENTEEN’s past, present, and future.

According to the tracklist, which can be found below, the two-CD album will be composed of the previously released beloved tracks from SEVENTEEN and commemorate the creative powerhouse’s accomplishments. The partial yet extensive list includes Korean versions of 8 Japanese lead singles as well as 20 lead singles from previous Korean releases with smash hits like “VERY NICE,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Super.”

The announcement for the follows the 13-piece act’s remarkable rise, ending 2023 with over 16 million album sales and taking home the title of best-selling album in the world with the 10th Mini Album FML released in April 2023. Living up to their fame as the K-pop stage-breakers, SEVENTEEN is also poised to leave their mark at Glastonbury Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin in the coming months.

