Today, poet/activist/film producer and singer/songwriter for legendary rock band System of a Down Serj Tankian has announced he will be releasing a new single, “A-F Day” on May 17th via Gibson Records.

Tankian has never shied away from using his music as an outlet to express his thoughts with a level of passion and global consciousness that very few in todays world of music can rival, and “A-F” day is certainly a continuation of that.

Speaking about the new track, Tankian reveals, “This is a song I wrote in the early days of SOAD that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it’s a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity.”

A teaser for “A-F Day” can be found below, and head here to pre-save the single now.

“A.F. Day” will also appear on the forthcoming EP from Tankian, Foundations, which will be released in the fall of 2024.

The single and upcoming EP kick off a massive year for Tankian, which will see him release his exhilarating, thoughtful, and beautifully written debut memoir DOWN WITH THE SYSTEM via Hachette Books on May 14 here, with book events in New York City and Brooklyn at Barnes and Noble-Union Square May 14 and at Powerhouse Arena May 15, and in Los Angeles at Barnes and Noble-The Grove May 21 and at Book Soup on May 24 .

On August 17th, Serj will perform with System Of A Down for a headlining, sold-out show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA. Expect more news soon re Serj Tankian’s EP release titled FOUNDATIONS coming Fall 2024.